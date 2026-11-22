Duane Morris Takeaways:On November 19, 2026, inEEOC v. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc., No. 4:24-CV-5085 (E.D. Wash. Nov. 19, 2026), Judge Bastian of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington denied the retailer’s motion for summary judgment in a Title VII sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the EEOC. The Commission alleged that a male clerk at the company’s Richland, Washington store harassed female co-workers for years, and that the company failed to stop him despite repeated complaints. The Court ruled that a jury could find the employer did not take effective action to end the clerk’s frequent staring and comments about a female colleague’s appearance.



The decision is a cautionary tale for employers. In co-worker harassment cases, the question is rarely whether the company had a policy or took some prompt remedial action, but whether its response to complaints actually stopped the conduct. As illustrated here, when the same employee lodges multiple complaints, a series of informal “talks” with the alleged harasser may not be enough to keep a case away from a jury- particularly where the alleged harassment continued.

Case Background

Melissa Lozano worked as an Accessories Lead and Back Up Person in Charge in the Apparel Department at Fred Meyer’s store in Richland, Washington. Id. at 2. According to the EEOC, beginning in May 2021, a male clerk who worked in a different department began repeatedly calling Lozano for overrides. Id. By June 2021, the conduct allegedly escalated, when the clerk followed Lozano around the store, parked near her car to watch her, “wolf-whistled” at her, and called her “beautiful.” Id. at 3.

On June 24, 2021, Lozano told the clerk his conduct was unwelcome and reported it to the Assistant Store Manager and the Apparel Manager. Id. Over the rest of 2021, Lozano, or others on her behalf, lodged several additional written complaints, including reports that the clerk waited for her in the parking lot and followed her by car after her shift. Id. at 4. Management allegedly spoke with the clerk twice and told him, in general terms, to leave Lozano alone. Id. However, according to evidence submitted by the EEOC, the conduct continued, not only toward Lozano, but other female employees as well. Fred Meyer did not terminate the clerk until December 27, 2021. Id. at 6.

Lozano filed a charge of discrimination on January 5, 2022. In August 2023, the EEOC issued a reasonable cause determination and later amended it to state that it was investigating potential systemic claims. After conciliation failed, the EEOC filed suit on July 16, 2024, on behalf of Lozano and “a class of similarly aggrieved female employees” under Title VII (even though the EEOC has no statutory authority to sue on behalf of a “class” as that term is used in Rule 23). Following discovery, Fred Meyer moved for summary judgment arguing, inter alia, that the clerk’s conduct was not sexual harassment, and that Fred Meyer went “above and beyond that which is required of an employer to mitigate the behavior” that Lozano complained of, despite having no legal obligation to do so. Id.

The Court’s Ruling

The Court denied Fred Meyer’s motion for summary judgment. It began with the familiar framework in terms of what the EEOC must show to prevail on a hostile work environment claim under Title VII, i.e., the plaintiff must show that he or she was subjected to unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature that was sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of employment. Id. at 6. Applying that standard in a two-sentence analysis, the Court found genuine disputes of material fact that precluded judgment as a matter of law on all issues; namely, that there was sufficient evidence for a rational trier or fact to conclude that the alleged harassment was on the basis of sex and that Fred Meyer’s response was inadequate. Id. at 8.

Implications For Employers

Sexual harassment remains a staple of the EEOC’s litigation docket. The Commission recently reported $637.7 million in recoveries for 2026, and harassment suits like this one (involving multiple complainants and a single alleged harasser) are the type of case the EEOC routinely pursues on a systemic basis. As the Fred Meyer litigation shows, a single charge that mentions other affected employees can open the door to claims on behalf of an entire group of workers.

The decision also highlights a recurring vulnerability in co-worker harassment cases. An anti-harassment policy and a complaint channel are necessary, but they are not sufficient. Courts look closely at what management actually did after receiving complaints, and whether those steps worked. Where the record shows repeated complaints about the same individual over months or years, met with informal conversations rather than escalating formal discipline that caused the harassment to cease, employers should expect that a court will let a jury decide whether the response was adequate.

Employers should take this opportunity to review how their managers and human resources personnel handle repeat complaints. Complaints should be tracked by the accused employee, not just by the complainant, so that patterns are visible. Responses should escalate when conduct continues, and each step should be documented. Interim measures such as schedule or location changes should be considered while investigations are pending. Employers that treat each complaint as an isolated event may find that the EEOC (and ultimately a jury) view the record much differently.