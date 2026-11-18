Key Takeaways

California is strengthening workers' rights in 2027, with new laws addressing restrictive employment contracts, workplace surveillance, AI-driven employment decisions, and retaliation.

Employers face new limits on using AI and surveillance. Companies must follow stricter rules when using automated systems to discipline or fire workers, monitor employees, or replace jobs with technology.

Employees will gain stronger protections involving bereavement leave, immigration-related retaliation, and workplace harassment, giving workers more ways to challenge unlawful treatment.

Your employer is not above the law. If you've experienced workplace discrimination, retaliation, or other unlawful practices, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation to explore your legal options.

Your boss shouldn't be able to charge you for quitting, let artificial intelligence decide your future, or spy on you during your lunch break. Now, California is making those protections even stronger.

A new wave of employment laws is coming to California in 2027, targeting some of the most troubling practices in today's workplaces. From invasive employee surveillance and AI-driven firings to restrictive employment contracts and retaliation, the state is putting employers on notice.

For California workers, these changes could mean greater control over their careers, stronger privacy protections, and more ways to challenge unfair treatment.

At Morgan & Morgan, we believe workers deserve to be treated like people, not disposable resources. Here's what's changing, when the new protections take effect, and what you can do if your employer crosses the line.

Your Employer Can't Make You Pay Just to Quit

Imagine accepting a job, completing the required training, and then discovering that leaving the company could cost you thousands of dollars

Some employers use what's known as "stay-or-pay" agreements, which require workers to repay training expenses, bonuses, or other costs if they leave their jobs before a specified date. These agreements can leave employees feeling financially trapped, even in workplaces where they're being mistreated.

Beginning January 1, 2027, California's Assembly Bill 1697 strengthens restrictions on these arrangements.

Under the law, employers generally cannot impose contractual obligations that require workers to pay certain debts, penalties, or fees simply because their employment ends.

There are exceptions for specific arrangements, including qualifying educational programs, retention bonuses, and certain other benefits. However, employers must meet strict requirements to take advantage of those exceptions.

What this means for you: If your employer demands thousands of dollars because you resigned, don't assume the contract is enforceable. An employment attorney can review the agreement and determine whether the repayment demand violates California law.

An Algorithm Shouldn't Get the Final Say in Your Career

Artificial intelligence is increasingly finding its way into the workplace. Employers use automated systems to monitor productivity, evaluate performance, and recommend disciplinary action.

But what happens when the technology gets it wrong?

An algorithm might flag an employee for poor performance without recognizing that they were on approved medical leave. A productivity-monitoring system might mistake legitimate work activities for inactivity. And an automated disciplinary system could recommend termination based on incomplete or inaccurate information.

California's Senate Bill 947, known as the "No Robo Bosses Act," is designed to address these concerns.

Beginning July 1, 2027, employers will be prohibited from relying exclusively on automated decision systems to discipline or terminate employees.

When an employer relies primarily on an automated recommendation, a human decision-maker must review and corroborate the findings. Employers also must provide written notice explaining the system's involvement and informing workers of their right to request information about the employee data used.

The law also restricts automated systems from making certain inferences about protected characteristics or predicting and penalizing employees for exercising their legal rights.

What this means for you: If you're disciplined or fired based on an inaccurate AI-generated assessment, you may have grounds to challenge the decision, particularly if your employer failed to follow the required review procedures.

Technology doesn't give employers permission to disregard the law.

Your Employer Doesn't Own Every Minute of Your Day

Your employer may have legitimate reasons to monitor workplace activity. But there should be limits to how far that monitoring goes.

Beginning January 1, 2027, California's AB 1331 will establish additional restrictions on workplace surveillance.

The law covers various monitoring technologies, including cameras, GPS trackers, biometric systems, and software that records employee activities or communications.

Among its protections, the law generally prohibits workplace bathroom surveillance and requires covered monitoring tools to be disabled during off-duty periods, including meal and rest breaks. Limited exceptions apply.

Another measure, AB 1883, prohibits most employers from using AI-powered workplace surveillance to collect neural data or attempt to identify, infer, or predict employees' emotional states.

That means employers generally cannot use these technologies to try to determine whether a worker is anxious, frustrated, angry, or otherwise experiencing a particular emotional state.

What this means for you: If your employer is using surveillance tools to monitor your private activities, track you during breaks, or analyze your emotions, those practices may violate California law once the new requirements take effect.

Workers shouldn't have to surrender their privacy to earn a paycheck.

Replacing Workers With AI? Employers May Have to Say So

Artificial intelligence isn't just changing how people work. It's changing whether some positions exist at all.

California's SB 951 addresses workforce reductions caused by AI and other automated technologies.

Beginning January 1, 2027, employers conducting covered mass layoffs, relocations, or terminations caused wholly or substantially by automation must include specific disclosures in their California WARN Act notices.

These notices must identify the affected positions and explain the types of technology and job functions involved.

The law doesn't prohibit employers from adopting AI or replacing certain positions with automation. However, when an AI-related workforce reduction triggers California WARN requirements, employers must provide the additional disclosures.

What this means for you: If you're included in a mass layoff related to automation, you may be entitled to advance notice and information about the circumstances. Employers that violate applicable WARN requirements may face liability, including potential back pay and benefits.

Stronger Protections for Family Leave and Bereavement

Losing someone close to you is difficult enough without worrying about whether your employer will let you take time to grieve.

Beginning January 1, 2027, California's SB 1149 expands bereavement leave protections to include the death of a designated person.

A designated person may be someone related to you by blood or someone whose relationship with you is equivalent to a family relationship.

Eligible employees may take up to five days of generally unpaid bereavement leave, subject to the law's requirements. Employees may also be able to use accrued paid leave.

California is also expanding certain Paid Family Leave benefits for military families through AB 2054. The changes will cover additional military-related circumstances, including qualifying deployments, training, and active-duty orders.

Those benefit changes will take effect when the state implements them or by July 1, 2028, whichever comes first.

Importantly, California Paid Family Leave provides wage-replacement benefits and does not, by itself, guarantee job protection.

What this means for you: If your employer unlawfully denies protected leave, punishes you for taking it, or retaliates against you for requesting it, you may have legal options.

Employers Can't Use Immigration Status to Silence Workers

Workers should be able to report unlawful conduct without fearing that their employer will use immigration enforcement as a weapon against them.

Unfortunately, threats involving immigration status can be used to discourage employees from reporting wage theft, unsafe working conditions, discrimination, and other violations.

California's AB 2495 expands protections against immigration-related retaliation beginning January 1, 2027.

The law strengthens protections for workers who exercise or attempt to exercise employment-related rights, including those who report violations, request information about legal compliance, or help coworkers understand their rights.

These protections extend to applicants, current employees, and former employees.

The law also addresses employer conduct based on a person's perceived immigration status, regardless of their actual status.

What this means for you: If an employer threatens immigration-related consequences because you complained about unlawful treatment or helped another worker assert their rights, you may have grounds for legal action.

California Is Strengthening Its Fight Against Workplace Harassment

Workplace harassment doesn't always begin with an explicit threat or demand. Sometimes, it develops through repeated humiliation, hateful comments, or degrading treatment aimed at someone's identity.

Beginning January 1, 2028, AB 1803 will expand California's mandatory workplace harassment-prevention training requirements.

Covered employers with at least five employees will be required to provide additional practical guidance on recognizing, reporting, and confronting workplace speech targeting people based on characteristics protected under California law.

The measure aims to help employees and supervisors better recognize harmful workplace conduct and understand how to respond.

While offensive conduct does not automatically constitute unlawful harassment, California already prohibits workplace harassment and discrimination based on protected characteristics, including race, religion, sex, disability, and others.

What this means for you: If you're experiencing persistent harassment, discriminatory treatment, or retaliation for speaking up, you don't have to wait for the new training requirements to take effect. Existing laws may already protect you.

What Should You Do if Your Employer Violates Your Rights?

New laws are only effective when employers follow them. Unfortunately, some companies may ignore their obligations, misinterpret the rules, or continue practices that put workers at a disadvantage.

If you believe your employer has violated your rights, consider taking the following steps:

Document what happened. Keep a detailed record of incidents, including dates, names, communications, and any actions taken against you. Preserve relevant evidence. Save copies of employment agreements, pay records, disciplinary notices, emails, and other documents you can lawfully retain. Review workplace policies. Compare your employer's actions with its written procedures and any applicable legal protections. Report violations when appropriate. A written complaint can help establish a record of the conduct and your employer's response. Speak with an employment attorney. An attorney can assess your situation, explain your rights, and help determine whether you may have a claim.

Keep in mind that different laws have different effective dates, eligibility requirements, exceptions, and enforcement procedures. Some remedies may already be available under existing California or federal law.

Your Employer Has Rules to Follow. Morgan & Morgan Can Help Hold Them Accountable.

California's new employment laws send a clear message: Workers have rights, and companies cannot simply ignore them in the name of efficiency, technology, or profit.

Whether you're facing an unlawful employment contract, discriminatory discipline, invasive surveillance, retaliation, or another form of workplace misconduct, you deserve to know where you stand.

At Morgan & Morgan, we believe hardworking people deserve a fair workplace and a fair opportunity to hold employers accountable when they break the law.

If you believe your employer has violated your rights, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free, no-obligation case evaluation. Our team can review the circumstances, explain your legal options, and help you determine the next steps toward seeking justice.