Key Takeaways

The Supreme Court rejected a rule requiring employees to show a “significant” employment disadvantage for certain Title VII discrimination claims.

Under Muldrow v. City of St. Louis, a worker challenging a discriminatory transfer must show some harm to a term or condition of employment, but the harm does not need to be significant.

Muldrow addressed Title VII discrimination, not the separate standards governing hostile-work-environment harassment or retaliation claims.

If sex discrimination has changed the conditions of your job in New York, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

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You did not lose your job. Your salary stayed the same. Your title did not change. But suddenly you have a worse schedule, less desirable responsibilities, fewer professional opportunities, or a transfer to a position you never wanted.

Can an employer argue that none of that is serious enough to support a Title VII sex discrimination claim?

The U.S. Supreme Court significantly narrowed that argument in its 2024 decision in Muldrow v. City of St. Louis.

The Court held that an employee challenging a discriminatory job transfer under Title VII needs to show some harm involving a term or condition of employment, but does not have to satisfy an additional requirement that the harm be “significant.”

For New York workers, that decision has particular significance because the Supreme Court specifically identified the Second Circuit’s prior use of a “materially significant disadvantage” standard among the approaches it rejected.

What Happened in Muldrow?

Jatonya Clayborn Muldrow worked as a police sergeant in the St. Louis Police Department’s Intelligence Division.

She alleged that a new commander wanted to replace her with a male officer and that she was involuntarily transferred.

Her rank and salary remained the same. Other parts of her job did not. She moved from a prestigious plainclothes intelligence assignment to uniformed patrol supervision. Her responsibilities changed. She lost access to an unmarked take-home vehicle and received a less predictable schedule that included weekend shifts.

Lower courts rejected her Title VII claim because they concluded that she had not suffered a sufficiently significant employment disadvantage.

The Supreme Court said that was the wrong test.

Title VII Requires Some Harm, Not Significant Harm

Title VII prohibits employers from discriminating against employees based on sex and other protected characteristics with respect to compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment.

The Supreme Court held that a discriminatory transfer must leave the employee worse off in some way concerning an identifiable term or condition of employment.



But courts cannot impose an extra requirement that the disadvantage be significant, substantial, serious, or materially significant.

That can make an important difference for employees whose careers are damaged in ways that do not immediately show up in a paycheck.

Why Muldrow Is Particularly Relevant in New York

New York sits within the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Before Muldrow, Second Circuit precedent had used a “materially significant disadvantage” formulation in assessing discriminatory transfers.

The Supreme Court cited that Second Circuit standard as an example of the heightened approaches that Title VII does not require.

For New York employees bringing federal discrimination claims, that means courts must now apply the Supreme Court’s lower “some harm” threshold rather than demanding a materially significant disadvantage.

The employee still needs evidence of discrimination. Muldrow did not turn every bad workplace decision into a civil rights violation.

What Kinds of Harm Could Matter?

The Supreme Court emphasized that losing salary or benefits is not the only way an employee can be harmed.

A transfer may change responsibilities, schedule, prestige, resources, or working conditions without reducing pay.

Justice Kavanaugh, writing separately, observed that workplace harm might involve factors such as time, schedule, convenience, commuting burdens, prestige, status, career prospects, professional relationships, or networking opportunities.

The majority still requires an employee to show some injury concerning the terms or conditions of employment.

The practical point is that the injury does not have to resemble firing, a formal demotion, or a pay cut.

What About Losing Important Responsibilities?

Loss of responsibilities may matter, particularly when it changes the actual terms or conditions of a job.

Imagine an employee who previously handled major clients but is moved to routine administrative work because of sex.

Their title and salary may remain identical. Before Muldrow, an employer might argue that the change simply was not significant enough.

After Muldrow, the employee does not have to clear that elevated significance threshold.

They still must show some harm and establish the discriminatory reason for the action.

What if My Schedule Changed?

A schedule can be an important condition of employment. Muldrow itself involved a schedule change. The plaintiff alleged that her transfer moved her from a weekday schedule to a rotating arrangement involving weekends.

A worker who receives a worse schedule because of sex may therefore have a Title VII issue even without losing salary.

Again, the reason for the change matters. A difficult schedule created for legitimate nondiscriminatory business reasons is different from one imposed because an employee is a woman, a man, pregnant, or otherwise protected under Title VII.

Does Muldrow Change the Sexual Harassment Standard?

Not directly. This is an important limit on the decision. Muldrow involved Title VII’s anti-discrimination provision and an allegedly discriminatory transfer.

It did not decide the legal test governing hostile-work-environment sexual harassment.

Sexual harassment claims have their own framework under federal law.

New York State law also provides protections that differ from federal law. In particular, New York no longer requires harassment to be severe or pervasive before it can be unlawful. State law generally asks whether harassment subjects a worker to inferior terms, conditions, or privileges of employment and rises above petty slights or trivial inconveniences.

Employees should therefore avoid treating Muldrow as the new test for every sexual harassment claim.

Does Muldrow Lower the Retaliation Standard?

The Supreme Court specifically distinguished Title VII retaliation claims from the discrimination provision it was interpreting.

Federal retaliation law continues to use the “materially adverse” framework established in Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway Co. v. White. That standard asks whether the employer’s conduct might dissuade a reasonable worker from making or supporting a discrimination complaint.

That distinction becomes important when sexual harassment is followed by a workplace change.

If a supervisor transfers an employee because of the employee’s sex, Muldrow may bear directly on the discrimination analysis.

If the supervisor transfers the employee because the employee reported sexual harassment, the case may involve retaliation and a different legal standard.

Sometimes the same facts may support multiple theories, but those theories should not be blurred together.

How Could Muldrow Come Up in a Sexual Harassment Case?

Harassment does not always occur in isolation. A supervisor may sexually harass an employee while also treating employees differently based on sex.

A manager may assign worse work to women while directing sexual comments toward them.

An employee may reject sexual attention and then experience job changes that require analysis under harassment, discrimination, retaliation, or several theories at once.

Muldrow can become relevant when the employer argues that a discriminatory employment change was too small to matter under Title VII.

The employee still needs to establish that unlawful discrimination caused the change.

Evidence Becomes Especially Important When the Harm Is Subtle

A pay cut produces obvious documentation. Other employment disadvantages may require more context. Preserve records showing what your job looked like before and after the change. That could include schedules, job descriptions, emails, performance reviews, assignment records, transfer notices, organizational charts, or communications regarding your duties.

If another employee replaced you or received better treatment, comparative evidence may also become relevant.

Document what changed rather than relying on a general feeling that the new position was worse.

New York Law May Provide Additional Protections

Federal Title VII is only one source of employment protection for New York workers. The New York State Human Rights Law applies to employers regardless of size for sexual harassment protections and uses its own standards.

Workers in New York City may also have rights under the New York City Human Rights Law.

That means the viability of an employment claim should not be judged under Muldrow alone. An attorney at Morgan & Morgan can determine whether federal, state, and local claims may overlap.

Morgan & Morgan May Be Able to Help

Career harm does not always arrive as a pink slip or smaller paycheck. A discriminatory transfer, worse schedule, loss of important duties, or other workplace change can affect an employee even when their formal title remains untouched.

If you believe sex discrimination has changed the terms or conditions of your employment in New York, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free and confidential case evaluation to learn more about your legal options.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court decide in Muldrow v. City of St. Louis?

The Supreme Court held that an employee challenging an allegedly discriminatory transfer under Title VII must show some harm involving a term or condition of employment.

The employee does not need to prove that the harm was significant. That distinction mattered because several federal appellate courts had imposed higher thresholds.

The Second Circuit, which covers New York, had used a “materially significant disadvantage” formulation in prior transfer cases. The Supreme Court specifically identified that kind of heightened standard as inconsistent with Title VII’s text.

Employees still must prove discrimination based on a protected characteristic.

Do I have to lose money for a discriminatory job change to violate Title VII?

Muldrow itself involved an employee who kept the same rank and salary. She alleged harm through changes in responsibilities, prestige, schedule, and access to a take-home vehicle.

Title VII discrimination can therefore involve employment conditions beyond compensation. The employee still has to show some harm concerning an identifiable term or condition of employment and establish that the employer acted because of a protected characteristic.

Does Muldrow apply to sexual harassment cases?

Muldrow was not a hostile-work-environment sexual harassment case. It addressed Title VII discrimination involving a transfer.

Sexual harassment remains governed by its own legal standards. New York State also provides broader protections than the federal hostile-work-environment framework in some respects. New York no longer requires harassment to be severe or pervasive and states that conduct can be unlawful when it amounts to more than petty slights or trivial inconveniences.

A case involving both harassment and discriminatory job changes may therefore involve several different legal standards.

Does Muldrow lower the standard for retaliation?

The Supreme Court expressly distinguished Title VII’s retaliation provision.

Federal retaliation claims continue to use the materially adverse standard developed in Burlington Northern.

That matters when an employee experiences a workplace change after reporting sexual harassment.

A transfer because of sex and a transfer because someone complained about sex discrimination can involve different legal theories even if the employment action itself looks identical.

What evidence should I save if my job changed after discrimination or harassment?

Preserve records that show the before-and-after picture. That can include schedules, job descriptions, assignments, performance evaluations, emails, transfer notices, organizational charts, and communications concerning your responsibilities.

If your schedule changed, save old and new schedules. If responsibilities were taken away, identify what work you previously performed and who received it afterward. Also preserve any harassment or discrimination complaints you made.

A detailed timeline can help an attorney determine whether the facts potentially support discrimination, harassment, retaliation, or more than one type of claim.