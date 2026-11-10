VIDEO · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
Webinar – Letters Of Intent: Giving Shape To A Transaction (Video)
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Beresford Booth
Attorney Eli K. Yim explores the critical role of letters of intent in shaping business transactions, examining how these preliminary agreements establish the framework for mergers and acquisitions.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
In this webinar, Attorney Eli K. Yim from our Business, Mergers and Acquisitions Group discusses “Letters of Intent: Giving Shape to a Transaction”
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