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VIDEO · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Webinar – Letters Of Intent: Giving Shape To A Transaction (Video)

Beresford Booth
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Attorney Eli K. Yim explores the critical role of letters of intent in shaping business transactions, examining how these preliminary agreements establish the framework for mergers and acquisitions.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Eli K. Yim
Eli K. Yim
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In this webinar, Attorney Eli K. Yim from our Business, Mergers and Acquisitions Group discusses “Letters of Intent: Giving Shape to a Transaction”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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