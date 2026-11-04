The Evolving M&A Regulatory Landscape: Managing Risk In Consumer Products & Retail

Join Arnold & Porter's Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group for the next program in our Consumer Products & Retail Navigator webinar series, focused on the regulatory pressure points in M&A that can make or break a consumer product or retail deal.

M&A in this sector no longer turns on financial and commercial diligence alone. A patchwork of state regulations, antitrust risk in how documents are created, unresolved AI governance questions, and a wave of new privacy litigation can each derail a deal or reshape its terms. Our panel will walk through where this risk lives and how to get ahead of it.

During our program, we will cover: