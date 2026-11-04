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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

The Evolving M&A Regulatory Landscape: Managing Risk In Consumer Products & Retail

Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
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Arnold & Porter's Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group presents a comprehensive webinar examining the critical regulatory challenges that can determine the success or failure of M&A transactions in the consumer products and retail sectors. The program explores how state regulations, antitrust considerations, AI governance uncertainties, and privacy litigation are fundamentally reshaping deal structures and diligence requirements. Industry leaders will provide actionable insights on navigating dynamic p

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
James M. Attonito
James M. Attonito
Thomas A. Magnani
Thomas A. Magnani
Brandon W. Neuschafer
Brandon W. Neuschafer
Wilson D. Mudge
Wilson D. Mudge
Emily Dorner
Emily Dorner
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Join Arnold & Porter's Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group for the next program in our Consumer Products & Retail Navigator webinar series, focused on the regulatory pressure points in M&A that can make or break a consumer product or retail deal.

M&A in this sector no longer turns on financial and commercial diligence alone. A patchwork of state regulations, antitrust risk in how documents are created, unresolved AI governance questions, and a wave of new privacy litigation can each derail a deal or reshape its terms. Our panel will walk through where this risk lives and how to get ahead of it.

During our program, we will cover:

  • The Shifting State and Federal Regulatory Landscape: Emerging enforcement issues such as dynamic/algorithmic pricing and packaging, and how the interplay between federal regulation by press release and active state legislatures and attorneys general is reshaping the patchwork facing consumer products companies, along with what this means for diligence and deal terms.
  • Antitrust Tips on M&A Document Creation: How documents prepared during the transaction process can increase or help mitigate regulatory delays and execution risk.
  • Evaluating AI Usage and Governance in Diligence: What to look for when evaluating a target's AI governance, regulatory compliance, and IP posture.
  • Privacy and Security: Why the rising tide of tracking litigation (pixel, session-replay, wiretapping) makes retail and consumer products companies prime targets, and how to translate tracking, breach, and monetization risk into deal terms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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