Key Takeaways

The SEC’s proposed amendments to Item 402 of Regulation S-K would limit named executive officers (NEOs) to the principal executive officer and principal financial officer , replace the Summary Compensation Table and related tables with new Earned , Granted , and Status of Equity Awards tables, and raise the perquisite disclosure threshold from $10,000 to $150,000 .

would limit to the , replace the and related tables with new , , and tables, and raise the from $10,000 to . The proposal moves toward a principles-based, materiality-focused framework, narrowing Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) to three core areas and simplifying pay-versus-performance and CEO pay ratio disclosures, which places greater weight on each company’s materiality judgments .

framework, narrowing to three core areas and simplifying and disclosures, which places greater weight on each company’s . Comments are due by January 19, 2027, and the proposal will not affect the 2027 proxy season. If adopted in 2027, calendar-year companies generally would first apply the new rules in their 2029 proxy statements.

On November 13, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed significant amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements under Item 402 of Regulation S-K. The much-anticipated proposal, Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform, if adopted, would represent the most comprehensive overhaul of executive compensation disclosure since 2006, substantially simplifying existing requirements and shifting toward a more principles-based, materiality-focused framework.

Following the SEC’s 2025 roundtable on executive compensation disclosure, the proposal reflects the SEC’s broader initiative to reduce regulatory burdens while focusing disclosures on matters most useful to investors.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has described the proposal as the second of “three pillars” in reforming the SEC’s public company disclosure regime. The first was the May 2026 filer status proposal (which we previously discussed here); the third is intended to be the forthcoming overhaul of disclosure requirements under Regulation S-K.

If adopted, the amendments would significantly change how public companies report executive compensation, including by narrowing the executives covered, replacing longstanding compensation tables, increasing perquisite reporting thresholds, and streamlining several other disclosure requirements.

What are the Key Proposed Changes to Item 402 of Regulation S-K?

1. Reducing the Number of Named Executive Officers

The proposal would limit named executive officers (NEOs) to individuals serving as principal executive officer (PEO) or principal financial officer (PFO) during the fiscal year, eliminating the current requirement to disclose compensation for the three other most highly compensated executive officers.

Most companies would therefore report compensation for only two executives, although additional individuals would be included if more than one person served in either position during the year. Companies could voluntarily disclose compensation for other executives.

The narrower definition would also flow through to certain Form 8-K and beneficial ownership disclosure obligations tied to NEO status.

2. Replacing Existing Compensation Tables

The proposal would replace the Summary Compensation Table and three related tables with three new tables designed to distinguish compensation granted from compensation earned and provide greater visibility into equity awards:

Earned Compensation Table: Reports compensation earned during the fiscal year, including equity awards when vested or exercised.

Granted Compensation Table: Reports compensation granted during the fiscal year, including equity awards generally valued at grant date, with performance awards measured at target.

Status of Equity Awards Table: Tracks outstanding equity awards, including grants, vesting, exercises, and expirations.

The current Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables would also be eliminated. Together, these changes are intended to provide investors with a clearer picture of compensation awarded versus compensation ultimately realized.

3. Increasing the Perquisite Disclosure Threshold

The proposal would increase the aggregate threshold for reporting executive perquisites from $10,000 to $150,000, exclude certain de minimis fringe benefits, and eliminate the aggregate incremental cost valuation requirement.

Revised guidance would also give companies greater flexibility to determine, reasonably and in good faith, whether benefits are integrally and directly related to an executive’s job responsibilities. This could be particularly significant for executive security arrangements, which have become more prevalent in recent years and have historically raised difficult disclosure questions.

4. Streamlining Compensation Discussion and Analysis

In a marked shift away from prescriptive disclosure requirements toward a more principles-based disclosure regime, the proposal would replace the existing seven required topics and 15 illustrative topics for Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) with three core areas:

The objectives of the company’s compensation program in relation to its corporate strategy.

The material elements of executive compensation and how compensation amounts are determined.

Where applicable, consideration of the most recent say-on-pay vote.

This approach would allow companies to focus on the material aspects of their compensation programs rather than being forced to address extensive prescribed disclosure topics irrespective of their relevance to the company’s compensation philosophy and practices.

5. Simplifying Pay-Versus-Performance and Pay Ratio Disclosures

The proposal would simplify two Dodd-Frank Act disclosure requirements.

For pay-versus-performance, companies would use total compensation earned from the proposed Earned Compensation Table rather than the existing complex compensation-actually-paid calculation. The reporting period would generally decrease from five years to three, with cumulative total shareholder return becoming the only mandatory performance measure.

For CEO pay ratio, the median employee calculation would be limited to full-time U.S. employees, excluding non-U.S., seasonal, part-time, and temporary employees. Companies could also identify the median employee once every five years rather than every three.

These changes are intended to reduce compliance costs while maintaining the availability of the information most relevant to investors.

6. Eliminating or Reducing Other Disclosure Requirements

The proposal would also streamline several additional requirements:

Termination and change-in-control payments: Eliminate hypothetical payment calculations while retaining disclosure of material arrangement terms.

Eliminate hypothetical payment calculations while retaining disclosure of material arrangement terms. Compensation-related risk: Eliminate the separate disclosure requirement addressing compensation policies and risk management.

Eliminate the separate disclosure requirement addressing compensation policies and risk management. Equity award timing: Remove prescriptive disclosures concerning option grants around the release of material nonpublic information.

Remove prescriptive disclosures concerning option grants around the release of material nonpublic information. Clawback disclosures: Eliminate certain explanatory disclosures and annual report checkboxes, without changing underlying compensation recovery obligations.

Eliminate certain explanatory disclosures and annual report checkboxes, without changing underlying compensation recovery obligations. Director compensation: Replace the prescribed compensation table with more flexible disclosure of material arrangements and specified quantitative information.

Replace the prescribed compensation table with more flexible disclosure of material arrangements and specified quantitative information. Golden parachute compensation: Simplify existing tabular and narrative disclosure requirements.

What Does the SEC Proposal Mean for Public Companies and Say-on-Pay?

If adopted, the amendments could meaningfully reduce the scope of disclosures in annual proxy statements and the time and expense associated with preparing them. However, the shift toward principles-based disclosure would place greater emphasis on companies’ materiality judgments in making decisions about what to include and emphasize in their disclosures than the current regime’s more prescriptive approach.

This executive compensation disclosure simplification would be in addition to the changes reflected in the SEC’s proposed filer status reform rule which was issued in May 2026, which (if adopted) would significantly reduce various disclosure requirements (including with respect to executive compensation disclosure) applicable to public companies with a public float of less than $2 billion.

Notwithstanding the changes to requirements under the SEC rules, companies will need to continue to consider investor expectations in deciding what to disclose. Institutional investors and proxy advisory firms may continue to seek information no longer expressly required, particularly concerning compensation paid to other senior executives, severance arrangements, and pay-for-performance alignment.

Accordingly, companies may need to balance reduced mandatory disclosures against the benefits of voluntary reporting to support shareholder engagement and favorable say-on-pay outcomes.

When Is the Comment Deadline, and When Would the Rules Take Effect?

The rules were published in the Federal Register on November 19 so the 60-day comment period will remain open through January 19, 2027. As with other major reforms proposed by the SEC during the past year, robust activity during the comment period is to be expected. As proposed, the amendments would become effective on January 1 following publication of a final adopting release and apply beginning with the first full fiscal year ending on or after that date. If final rules are published in 2027, calendar-year companies generally would first apply the amendments in their 2029 proxy statements covering fiscal year 2028.

Importantly, the proposal will not affect the 2027 proxy season. Companies should continue preparing upcoming disclosures under existing requirements while monitoring the rulemaking process and considering whether to submit comments.

How Companies Should Prepare for Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform

The proposal signals a significant shift away from prescriptive executive compensation disclosure toward a more flexible, materiality-focused framework. Although its final form and timing remain uncertain, companies should begin assessing the potential implications for their compensation reporting processes, governance practices, and investor communications. A tabular summary of the proposed changes is located on pages 25-28 of the proposed rules.