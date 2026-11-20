A management services organization (MSO) can provide a clinic with space, staff, technology, billing, marketing, and other business support. Recent corporate practice of medicine (CPOM) scrutiny has made the boundary between support and clinical control more important in transactions and day-to-day operations. This article offers physicians, providers, and practice owners a practical guide to two questions: who may own and control the medical practice, and who may assess, perform, and supervise its treatments. This guide uses Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon as examples of materially different Western and Southwestern approaches.

A useful review has two layers. First, who may own the medical practice and make its clinical decisions? Second, who may assess the patient, order a treatment, perform it, and supervise someone else? A well-drafted MSO agreement cannot expand a person’s professional license or make an otherwise impermissible delegation lawful.

The terms: CPOM and MSO

Corporate practice of medicine (CPOM). This is shorthand for state rules governing whether a business entity may practice medicine or employ physicians and who may control clinical decisions. The rule may come from a medical practice act, professional-entity statute, licensing-board position, or a combination. It is not one uniform federal prohibition: Arizona expressly permits broad entity and employment forms, while California and Colorado impose more restrictive medical-practice structures (Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 32-3230.01; Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2052, 2400; Colo. Rev. Stat. § 12-240-138).

This is shorthand for state rules governing whether a business entity may practice medicine or employ physicians and who may control clinical decisions. The rule may come from a medical practice act, professional-entity statute, licensing-board position, or a combination. It is not one uniform federal prohibition: Arizona expressly permits broad entity and employment forms, while California and Colorado impose more restrictive medical-practice structures (Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 32-3230.01; Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2052, 2400; Colo. Rev. Stat. § 12-240-138). Management services organization (MSO). An MSO is a separate business that contracts to provide administrative support to a medical practice, often for a management fee. It may arrange payroll, HR, space, equipment, marketing, or billing. The boundary is who ultimately decides matters affecting medical care. Oregon’s statute expressly defines an MSO by its written, compensated management-services agreement and distinguishes administrative services from the practice of medicine (Or. Rev. Stat. § 676.555(1)(b)–(c)).

The regional picture

Arizona — flexible entity form, firm scope limits. Health professionals generally may practice through any business entity or as its employee, subject to an optometry exception; scope and supervision rules still apply (Ariz. Rev. Stat. §§ 32-3230.01, 32-1753, 32-3232).

Health professionals generally may practice through any business entity or as its employee, subject to an optometry exception; scope and supervision rules still apply (Ariz. Rev. Stat. §§ 32-3230.01, 32-1753, 32-3232). California — medicine separated from lay business. A lay-owned spa cannot offer medical procedures by retaining a physician “medical director.” Investor control has additional limits (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2052, 2400; Cal. Health & Safety Code § 1191).

A lay-owned spa cannot offer medical procedures by retaining a physician “medical director.” Investor control has additional limits (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2052, 2400; Cal. Health & Safety Code § 1191). Colorado — professional ownership and detailed delegation. Physicians generally must hold a majority of a medical practice entity; qualified delegation of aesthetic work carries supervision and disclosure duties (Colo. Rev. Stat. §§ 12-240-138, 12-240-147; 3 CCR 713-1.17).

Physicians generally must hold a majority of a medical practice entity; qualified delegation of aesthetic work carries supervision and disclosure duties (Colo. Rev. Stat. §§ 12-240-138, 12-240-147; 3 CCR 713-1.17). Nevada — professional-entity and procedure rules. Chapter 89 addresses ownership and clinical judgment; separate statutes govern filler injection and advanced esthetics (Nev. Rev. Stat. §§ 89.050, 89.055, 89.070, 629.086, 644A.545).

Chapter 89 addresses ownership and clinical judgment; separate statutes govern filler injection and advanced esthetics (Nev. Rev. Stat. §§ 89.050, 89.055, 89.070, 629.086, 644A.545). Oregon — express MSO control limits. The law restricts ownership, voting, transfer, and de facto control affecting care, with phased dates for new and existing arrangements (Or. Rev. Stat. § 676.555; 2025 Or. Laws ch. 295, § 9, as amended by ch. 572, § 3).

Recent legal developments

Arizona nursing guidance (November 2025). The Board of Nursing revised its medical-aesthetics advisory opinion, including a procedure and license-level matrix. It is the Board’s interpretation of the law, not a new CPOM statute, but the matrix provides solid guidance. (Ariz. State Bd. of Nursing, Medical Aesthetic Procedures Advisory Opinion (rev. Nov. 2025)).

The Board of Nursing revised its medical-aesthetics advisory opinion, including a procedure and license-level matrix. It is the Board’s interpretation of the law, not a new CPOM statute, but the matrix provides solid guidance. (Ariz. State Bd. of Nursing, Medical Aesthetic Procedures Advisory Opinion (rev. Nov. 2025)). California investor control (effective January 2026). S.B. 351 added Health and Safety Code § 1191, restricting specified private-equity and hedge-fund interference with professional judgment and listed practice decisions. It supplements California’s longstanding CPOM rules (2025 Cal. Stat. ch. 409; Cal. Health & Safety Code § 1191).

S.B. 351 added Health and Safety Code § 1191, restricting specified private-equity and hedge-fund interference with professional judgment and listed practice decisions. It supplements California’s longstanding CPOM rules (2025 Cal. Stat. ch. 409; Cal. Health & Safety Code § 1191). Colorado delegation disclosures (effective August 2025). H.B. 25-1024 added physician and APRN disclosure and consent duties when medical-aesthetic work is delegated to an unlicensed individual. It did not itself authorize a new class of delegatees. A 2026 bill to broaden medical-aesthetic practice ownership, H.B. 26-1249, was postponed indefinitely (Colo. Rev. Stat. §§ 12-240-147, 12-255-137; H.B. 26-1249 (2026)).

H.B. 25-1024 added physician and APRN disclosure and consent duties when medical-aesthetic work is delegated to an unlicensed individual. It did not itself authorize a new class of delegatees. A 2026 bill to broaden medical-aesthetic practice ownership, H.B. 26-1249, was postponed indefinitely (Colo. Rev. Stat. §§ 12-240-147, 12-255-137; H.B. 26-1249 (2026)). Oregon MSO restrictions (phased in from January 2026). S.B. 951, as amended by H.B. 3410, added express limits on MSO ownership and de facto control. Many older arrangements have a January 2029 application date, making formation and transaction dates important (Or. Rev. Stat. § 676.555; 2025 Or. Laws chs. 295, 572).

The CPOM questions that drive a deal

Who owns the medical entity? Check the owner’s professional license and the entity form. A nominal physician owner does not solve a control problem if another party can dictate the practice’s decisions. California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon require different entity and ownership analyses; Arizona’s entity rule is more flexible (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 2400; Colo. Rev. Stat. § 12-240-138; Nev. Rev. Stat. §§ 89.050, 89.070; Or. Rev. Stat. § 676.555; Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 32-3230.01).

Check the owner’s professional license and the entity form. A nominal physician owner does not solve a control problem if another party can dictate the practice’s decisions. California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon require different entity and ownership analyses; Arizona’s entity rule is more flexible (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 2400; Colo. Rev. Stat. § 12-240-138; Nev. Rev. Stat. §§ 89.050, 89.070; Or. Rev. Stat. § 676.555; Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 32-3230.01). Who holds the veto? Examine contract approval rights over protocols, clinical hiring, patient volume, referrals, equipment, medical records, billing, prices, and payer contracts. A budget, staffing, or equipment clause can determine care even when it avoids medical language. California’s § 1191, Nevada’s § 89.055, and Oregon’s § 676.555 expressly address several of these controls.

Examine contract approval rights over protocols, clinical hiring, patient volume, referrals, equipment, medical records, billing, prices, and payer contracts. A budget, staffing, or equipment clause can determine care even when it avoids medical language. California’s § 1191, Nevada’s § 89.055, and Oregon’s § 676.555 expressly address several of these controls. What happens if the physician objects or leaves? Review replacement-physician provisions, stock-transfer restrictions, proxies, security interests, termination rights, and transition of records. Oregon specifically regulates MSO proxy, transfer, and de facto control rights; Colorado protects independent medical judgment, and Nevada forbids interference with the licensee’s professional judgment (Or. Rev. Stat. § 676.555(2); Colo. Rev. Stat. § 12-240-138(1)(f); Nev. Rev. Stat. § 89.055(1)(b)).

A legitimate MSO can still deliver valuable administrative services. The contract and actual operations must leave the medical practice and its licensees with the decisions the applicable state law reserves to them.

Who can do what in a med spa?

The name on the door is not a scope-of-practice rule. “Medical director” is a responsibility, not a transferable license. For each service, identify the practitioner who evaluates the patient and orders treatment, the person who performs it, the required training and supervision, the permitted location, and the response plan for complications. The following examples show why a multistate staffing template is risky.

Arizona: flexible ownership does not loosen the clinical rules

Arizona’s entity statute permits a health professional to practice in any business form or as an employee, with a specific optometry exception (Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 32-3230.01). For cosmetic prescription drugs or prescription-only devices, however, only a health professional with prescribing authority acting within scope may administer them or supervise another health professional who is also acting within scope (id. § 32-3232). A physician, nurse practitioner (NP), or PA may have a clinical role if the particular service fits the person’s license, competence, and applicable supervision or collaboration requirements; PA requirements vary with certified clinical hours (id. §§ 32-1601(23), 32-2531).

Injectables. The Arizona Board of Nursing’s November 2025 medical-aesthetics advisory opinion places neuromodulators and dermal fillers in its higher-risk category and identifies RNs and APRNs, with the stated orders, training, consent, and supervision conditions. That board interpretation should be read alongside the governing statutes. Arizona separately allows a medical assistant to administer injections under direct supervision of an MD, PA, or NP, but a practice should analyze the particular cosmetic product and § 32-3232 before assigning it to an assistant (Ariz. Rev. Stat. §§ 32-1456(A), 32-3232; Ariz. State Bd. of Nursing, Medical Aesthetic Procedures Advisory Opinion (rev. Nov. 2025)).

The Arizona Board of Nursing’s November 2025 medical-aesthetics advisory opinion places neuromodulators and dermal fillers in its higher-risk category and identifies RNs and APRNs, with the stated orders, training, consent, and supervision conditions. That board interpretation should be read alongside the governing statutes. Arizona separately allows a medical assistant to administer injections under direct supervision of an MD, PA, or NP, but a practice should analyze the particular cosmetic product and § 32-3232 before assigning it to an assistant (Ariz. Rev. Stat. §§ 32-1456(A), 32-3232; Ariz. State Bd. of Nursing, Medical Aesthetic Procedures Advisory Opinion (rev. Nov. 2025)). Lasers and intense pulsed light (IPL). A certified laser technician may provide hair removal under indirect supervision by a health professional whose scope permits it. Other cosmetic laser or IPL procedures require direct supervision, and the technician needs the applicable certification and training (Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 32-3233(D)–(H)).

A certified laser technician may provide hair removal under indirect supervision by a health professional whose scope permits it. Other cosmetic laser or IPL procedures require direct supervision, and the technician needs the applicable certification and training (Ariz. Rev. Stat. § 32-3233(D)–(H)). MSO economics and advertising. Arizona treats dividing a professional fee for patient referrals, including a contractual arrangement with that effect, as unprofessional conduct for allopathic physicians; osteopathic physicians have a comparable rule. An MSO fee needs a real services and referral analysis. Physicians also remain exposed for misleading advertising by staff or an employer and for other professional misconduct (Ariz. Rev. Stat. §§ 32-1401(27)(r), (v), 32-1854(14)).

California: clinical practice stays with qualified licensees

California’s Medical Board expressly identifies a lay business that offers Botox, laser hair removal, or medical microdermabrasion while hiring a physician “medical director” as a prohibited CPOM arrangement (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2052, 2400; Medical Bd. of Cal., P&S Practice Information, Corporate Practice of Medicine). For certain private-equity and hedge-fund relationships, Cal. Health & Safety Code § 1191 additionally bars interference with specified professional decisions, including clinical staffing, patient volume, records, billing, and equipment. An MSO should have real administrative duties without taking these decisions away from the practice.

Treatment roles. The Medical Board states that physicians may inject Botox and use medical lasers; RNs and PAs may perform the cited Botox and laser procedures under physician supervision. Medical assistants and estheticians cannot inject Botox or perform those laser procedures; licensed vocational nurses are also excluded from the Board’s laser example (Medical Bd. of Cal., Cosmetic Treatments FAQs; Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2052, 2725).

The Medical Board states that physicians may inject Botox and use medical lasers; RNs and PAs may perform the cited Botox and laser procedures under physician supervision. Medical assistants and estheticians cannot inject Botox or perform those laser procedures; licensed vocational nurses are also excluded from the Board’s laser example (Medical Bd. of Cal., Cosmetic Treatments FAQs; Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2052, 2725). NP nuance. California NPs have separate statutory pathways for practice without standardized procedures after meeting the requirements for “103” or “104” certification. Their authority for a particular aesthetic service and practice setting needs its own review; the Board’s general RN/PA examples should not be used as a complete NP rule (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 2837.103–.104).

Colorado: delegation is possible, but documented

Colorado permits medical practice through a professional corporation, LLC, or LLP under § 12-240-138. Physician shareholders generally must hold a majority; PAs may hold a minority interest, and lay officers may not exercise independent medical judgment. The statute preserves specific physician-employment exceptions, so entity analysis depends on the actual structure (Colo. Rev. Stat. § 12-240-138(1), (6)–(7)). A proposed 2026 expansion of medical-aesthetic corporation ownership, H.B. 26-1249, was postponed indefinitely and did not change that rule.

Unlicensed personnel. Colorado Medical Board Rule 1.17 permits a physician to delegate a routine, technical medical-aesthetic service when sound medical judgment supports delegation and the individual has documented training and competence. The physician must be actively practicing the service and available in the community, use procedure and emergency protocols, supervise and review the work, and maintain a written delegation agreement. The rule treats specified lasers, IPL, radio-frequency procedures, and injections as medical-aesthetic services; it is not blanket permission for any employee to perform any treatment (3 CCR 713-1.17(D), (E), (F), (H)–(I)).

Colorado Medical Board Rule 1.17 permits a physician to delegate a routine, technical medical-aesthetic service when sound medical judgment supports delegation and the individual has documented training and competence. The physician must be actively practicing the service and available in the community, use procedure and emergency protocols, supervise and review the work, and maintain a written delegation agreement. The rule treats specified lasers, IPL, radio-frequency procedures, and injections as medical-aesthetic services; it is not blanket permission for any employee to perform any treatment (3 CCR 713-1.17(D), (E), (F), (H)–(I)). Patient disclosure. When a physician or APRN delegates a medical-aesthetic service to an unlicensed individual, Colorado requires specified notices at the location and in applicable websites or advertising, along with signed patient consent and record retention. These disclosure statutes supplement, rather than replace, the underlying authority to delegate (Colo. Rev. Stat. §§ 12-240-147, 12-255-137; 2025 Colo. Sess. Laws ch. 59 (H.B. 25-1024)).

RNs acting within nursing scope are governed by the Nurse and Nurse Aide Practice Act rather than the Medical Board’s unlicensed-person rule; PA and APRN roles also need their own license-based analysis (3 CCR 713-1.17(F)(4)).

Nevada: check the particular procedure and the professional entity

Nevada’s professional-entity law permits medical professional entities only within its specified licensed-profession framework. Owners may not interfere with professional judgment about patient care, records, employment, or coding and billing; ownership and management eligibility need review before a deal is signed (Nev. Rev. Stat. §§ 89.050(2)(b), (3), 89.055, 89.070, 89.080).

Fillers. The statute lists physicians, PAs, RNs, APRNs, and specially trained dentists and podiatrists as possible injectors, each within scope and at an authorized facility or office. An authorized injector may not delegate filler injection to someone outside that list; a medical assistant or esthetician is not on it (Nev. Rev. Stat. § 629.086(1)–(2)).

The statute lists physicians, PAs, RNs, APRNs, and specially trained dentists and podiatrists as possible injectors, each within scope and at an authorized facility or office. An authorized injector may not delegate filler injection to someone outside that list; a medical assistant or esthetician is not on it (Nev. Rev. Stat. § 629.086(1)–(2)). Advanced esthetics. An advanced esthetician may perform authorized nonablative device procedures with a qualifying health professional readily available in real time and within 60 miles or 60 minutes for in-person care; ablative procedures are prohibited. Board approval of a collaboration agreement and a licensed cosmetological establishment are also required. RN supervision alone does not meet the specified supervision rule (Nev. Rev. Stat. § 644A.545; Nev. Admin. Code §§ 644A.840, .844, .846).

An advanced esthetician may perform authorized nonablative device procedures with a qualifying health professional readily available in real time and within 60 miles or 60 minutes for in-person care; ablative procedures are prohibited. Board approval of a collaboration agreement and a licensed cosmetological establishment are also required. RN supervision alone does not meet the specified supervision rule (Nev. Rev. Stat. § 644A.545; Nev. Admin. Code §§ 644A.840, .844, .846). Nurses. The Nevada nursing board’s aesthetic practice decision requires procedure-specific education, competence, orders, and policies; an APRN with independent practice authority and required training may perform aesthetic procedures without supervision. The board decision should be applied alongside the statutes governing a particular drug or device (Nev. State Bd. of Nursing, Aesthetic Practice Decision (Jan. 17, 2025))

Oregon: the MSO contract itself is central

Oregon’s § 676.555 identifies control rights an MSO may not take, including majority ownership in a contracting professional medical entity, proxy voting, restricted transfers, and de facto control that affects care. Its examples of impermissible ultimate decision-making include clinical staffing, coding, pricing, advertising under a nonprofessional entity name, and payer contracting. The statute expressly permits support, advice, and consultation that do not become prohibited control (Or. Rev. Stat. § 676.555(2)). The new restrictions first apply January 1, 2026 to covered entities formed on or after June 9, 2025; many preexisting entities and specified reorganizations have a January 1, 2029 application date (2025 Or. Laws ch. 295, § 9(2)–(3), as amended by ch. 572, § 3).

Medical director and lasers. Oregon’s Medical Board expects a spa medical director to take real responsibility for care, not merely lend a name. It describes laser surgery that alters living tissue as the practice of medicine and holds licensees to the applicable standard of care (Or. Rev. Stat. §§ 677.085, 677.095; Or. Medical Bd., Responsibilities of Medical Directors of Medical Spas and Medical Use of Lasers).

Oregon’s Medical Board expects a spa medical director to take real responsibility for care, not merely lend a name. It describes laser surgery that alters living tissue as the practice of medicine and holds licensees to the applicable standard of care (Or. Rev. Stat. §§ 677.085, 677.095; Or. Medical Bd., Responsibilities of Medical Directors of Medical Spas and Medical Use of Lasers). Nursing and assistants. Oregon does not publish a universal list authorizing every RN or LPN to perform a given cosmetic procedure. Nurses assess individual scope, competence, and the licensed independent practitioner’s plan; a physician or PA cannot permit unlicensed personnel to practice medicine merely by assigning a task (Or. Admin. R. 851-045-0065(2); Or. State Bd. of Nursing, The Nurse Who Participates in Cosmetic Procedures; Or. Medical Bd., Use of Unlicensed Healthcare Personnel).

What to review before a launch, purchase, or restructuring