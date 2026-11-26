At IMS, we believe our people are our greatest asset. In honor of our team, we are going “beyond the bio” to share the personal stories of employees across our organization.

This month, we are featuring Antonia Wickersham and Joe Ianigro, two members of the IMS expert witness search team(Opens in a new window) who help attorneys quickly find the right expert for each matter. Their work spans medical and patent experts, and highly specialized searches that call for persistence and close coordination.

With a background in library science, sales, and marketing, Antonia brings tenacity and curiosity to expert witness sourcing and enjoys the variety each new search brings. Joe began his career in client outreach and now tracks the moving pieces behind every custom expert search, helping the team meet its goals during even its busiest stretches. Read on to discover how Antonio and Joe found IMS and what fuels their commitment to uncovering hard-to-find expertise.

Antonia Wickersham, Lead Researcher

Q: How did you get into this industry and find IMS?

A: I had no idea how expert witnesses were found, or that companies specialized in locating them, until I discovered IMS through my husband. While working at an architecture firm in downtown Pensacola, he met Bill Wein(Opens in a new window), a client of the firm and the past executive chairman and co‑founder. My husband mentioned that we had just moved back to Pensacola and that I was looking for work. Bill gave him his business card, said IMS was hiring, and asked me to email him my resume. I did, then interviewed for several positions. I spent eight months as an executive assistant to upper management before I discovered the expert witness research department. After learning more about research, I thought, “This is where I belong,” and this is where I have stayed!

Q: What do you like most about your specific department and/or role?

A: I have a thirst for knowledge, strong curiosity, and consider myself an info junkie, so the role is a good match for me. I love that every search is different in some way, and some truly interesting searches come across my desk.

Q: What special strengths and unique skills do you offer clients and colleagues?

A: Tenacity, critical thinking, patience, and good communication are my top strengths as a researcher. My background in library science, sales, and marketing gave me a strong foundation for the role.

Q: Would you like to share any stories, memories, or accomplishments?

A: My fondest memories are from the in-office departmental Halloween contests and in-person holiday parties. They were both so fun!

Q: What has been your favorite case to work on so far?

A: My favorite case involved the ownership of rare dinosaur fossils(Opens in a new window), including two Tyrannosaurus rex specimens, found on private land in Montana. The dispute centered on whether the fossils counted as “minerals” within the mineral estate or were part of the surface estate.

Q: What do you think sets IMS apart from competitors or other companies?

A: IMS fosters strong, teamwork-oriented core values and continually works to improve its internal processes and employee engagement. We also take a personal, caring approach at every point of contact with our clients and experts, and I believe that sets us apart.

Q: Do you have any predictions or comments on industry trends?

A: I see the expert witness industry trending toward more medical-related experts(Opens in a new window). These cases have grown every year. We have also seen more niche, difficult searches.

Joe Ianigro, Search Associate

Q: How did you get into this industry and find IMS?

A: I started my IMS career in sales and quickly transitioned into a role that allowed me to work more closely with legal professionals seeking expert witness services. Along the way, I discovered an industry I genuinely enjoy and want to grow in.

Q: What do you like most about your specific department and/or role?

A: I most enjoy the brilliant clients, experts, and coworkers I get to work with day in and day out.

Q: What special strengths and unique skills do you offer clients and colleagues?

A: My greatest strength is my attention to detail and ability to stay on top of multiple moving pieces at once. I like to think of myself as “an eye in the sky,” always tracking what is happening and making sure nothing falls through the cracks, even when things get hectic.

Q: Would you like to share any stories, memories, or accomplishments?

A: One of my proudest accomplishments this past summer, when our team was managing 30 to 40 searches at a time. Meeting our goals, maintaining our key performance indicators, and keeping everything running smoothly during such a busy period reflected how well our team works together.

Q: What has been your favorite case to work on so far?

A: While I cannot point to one specific case, I have developed a particular interest in patent cases(Opens in a new window) since stepping into this role. I enjoy the complexity of the work and the opportunity to learn more about such a specialized area.

Q: What do you think sets IMS apart from competitors or other companies?

A: What truly sets IMS apart is our ability and willingness to adapt to changing markets and industry trends. We are always looking for ways to evolve, stay ahead, and continue providing value to our clients.

Q: Do you have any predictions or comments on industry trends?

A: While I understand the skepticism surrounding AI, I believe it will have a positive impact on our industry by creating new opportunities and improving efficiency, not by replacing the value of the people behind the work.