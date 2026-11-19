The following product recalls have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.

2022–2026 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Minivans

Toyota has recalled more than 228,000 2022–2026 Sienna Hybrid minivans due to an increased risk of injury in a crash. The mechanisms that lock the second-row seatbacks in position may disengage when a seat belt pretensioner activates, allowing the seatbacks to move during a crash.

Telmisartan and Amlodipine Blood Pressure Medication

Mylan Pharmaceuticals has recalled more than 21,000 bottles of telmisartan 40 mg/amlodipine 5 mg tablets because the medication may contain too much telmisartan. The excess active ingredient can make the tablets more potent than intended.

2022–2026 Land Rover Range Rover SUVs

Jaguar Land Rover has recalled 93,997 Range Rover SUVs due to an increased risk of a crash. Water can collect around the rearview camera and damage it, causing the camera image to appear distorted or fail to display at all.

Harkla Children’s Sensory Swings

Harkla has recalled its Children’s Sensory Swings due to a fall hazard and a risk of serious injury. The swing’s ceiling hook can separate from its mounting plate.

SOOWERY 8-Drawer Fabric Dressers

SOOWERY has recalled its 8-Drawer Fabric Dressers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

RootStim Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatments

RootStim has recalled certain Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment products due to a child-poisoning hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The bottles contain minoxidil but are not packaged in required child-resistant containers, allowing young children to access and potentially ingest the contents.

Pamag Pieeoo Mattresses

Longjili Trading has recalled its Pamag Pieeoo Mattresses due to a fire hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The mattresses violate the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

PILLANI Nursing Pillows

PILLANI has recalled its Nursing Pillows due to a suffocation hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The pillows can obstruct an infant’s breathing.

DREO Space Heaters

DREO has recalled certain DR-HSH015 Space Heaters due to fire and burn hazards. The space heaters can overheat and ignite.

QZH.DUAO Children’s Pajama Sets

Fashion Brand Apparel has recalled its QZH.DUAO Children’s Pajama Sets due to a burn hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The pajamas violate mandatory federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

NTI and HTP Residential Gas Boilers

Certain NTI and HTP residential gas boilers manufactured by Ariston have been recalled due to fire, carbon monoxide poisoning, and impact hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The condensate dish can crack during delayed ignition, allowing unburned gas to accumulate inside the cabinet and potentially ignite.

Bodum French Press Coffee Makers

Bodum USA has recalled 5.9 million French Press Coffee Makers with replaceable glass carafes due to a risk of serious burn injury. A damaged or cracked glass carafe can unexpectedly break during use, including after being stirred with a metal spoon.

HAIARA Power Banks

HAIARA Power Banks sold on Amazon by Mitrytech have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The power bank’s lithium battery can explode and ignite.

Jocoevol 6-Drawer Dressers

Yinklev has recalled its Jocoevol 6-Drawer Dressers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

Whatever Works Microwave Grills

Whatever Works has recalled its Microwave Grills due to a fire hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The grills can overheat and ignite.