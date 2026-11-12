Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

The Week In Recalls: Week Of October 16th, 2026

Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
Contributor
Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan

With 100 years of successful trajectory, Morgan & Morgan is a full-service Panamanian law firm,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Morgan & Morgan

This week's product recalls span multiple industries, from luxury vehicles to household items and children's products. Each recall presents unique safety hazards ranging from fire risks and mechanical failures to chemical exposure and entrapment dangers that could result in serious injury or death.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan

The following product recalls have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedans

Mercedes-Benz has recalled more than 30,000 S-Class sedans due to an increased risk of a crash. The front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid, potentially increasing the distance needed to stop the vehicle.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

Toyota has recalled approximately 31,000 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid vehicles due to an increased risk of a crash. An error in the plug-in hybrid system’s electronic control unit can cause the system to shut down while driving, resulting in a loss of drive power.

Scotch Thermal Laminators

3M has recalled its Scotch Thermal Laminators due to a fire hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The recalled thermal laminators can overheat.

Crystal Glass Cups

Loving Thyself Rocks has recalled its Crystal Glass Cups due to ingestion and laceration hazards and a risk of serious injury. Glass can break inside the recalled cups while they are being used.

Papablic Bedside Sleepers with Play Yard Extensions

Papablic has recalled its Bedside Sleepers with Play Yard Extensions due to entrapment, suffocation, and fall hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The mattress can become displaced and entrap a baby, and the latching and locking mechanism can fail and cause the product to collapse.

Xalirium Adult Portable Bed Rails

usOpal has recalled its Xalirium Adult Portable Bed Rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. Users can become trapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress.

Hatsan Blitz and Blitz 777 Air Rifles

HatsanUSA has recalled its Blitz and Blitz 777 Air Rifles due to a projectile hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The air rifles can fire unexpectedly when the bolt is released before the rifle is fully cocked.

101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Children’s Coin Purses

Primark has recalled its 101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Children’s Coin Purses due to excessive phthalate levels and a risk of ingestion. Exposure to sufficient amounts of certain phthalates can adversely affect development and the hormone system.

Hyundai Genesis and Genesis G80 Sedans

Hyundai has recalled 94,622 vehicles due to a fire risk while parked or driving. A stuck power-seat control switch can cause the front power-seat motor to overheat.

Honda Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, and CR-V Fuel Cell EV Vehicles

Honda has recalled 4,804 vehicles due to a projectile hazard and risk of injury. Pressure can build inside the tire repair kit’s sealant bottle and cause the bottle cap to detach and strike the user or someone nearby.

Orbi 20 Whitening Cream and Omni Gold Anti-Marks Cream

Orbi 20 Whitening Cream and Omni Gold Anti-Marks Cream have been recalled after FDA testing found that the skin-lightening products contained mercury. Repeated skin exposure can allow mercury to enter the bloodstream and potentially cause serious or permanent health problems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

New York City’s Click-to-Cancel Rule: What Businesses Need To Know

New York City has enacted the nation's first municipal click-to-cancel rule, requiring businesses to provide clear disclosures, simple cancellation processes, and advance renewal notices for subscription services. With approximately 30 states already implementing similar regulations and the federal landscape in flux following the FTC's vacated rule, companies now face an increasingly complex patchwork of compliance obligations. The rule takes effect October 1, 2026, and imposes penalties ranging from $525 t
United StatesConsumer Protection
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Article

FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

The Federal Communications Commission has fundamentally altered how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, replacing the broad "revoke all" mandate with a more nuanced, category-specific approach for informational messages. This regulatory shift allows companies to maintain separate consent tracks for different types of non-marketing communications while preserving stricter opt-out requirements for telemarketing messages. The Updated Order introduces ne
United StatesConsumer Protection
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Amway To Pay $225 Million Over Alleged False Earnings Claims And Fabricated Sales

The FTC and Washington state secured a record $225 million settlement from Amway and affiliated groups over allegations they misled recruits about earnings potential while pressuring them to buy products with little retail opportunity. The complaint reveals that over three-quarters of U.S. product volume was sold to IBOs themselves rather than retail customers, with fabricated sales reporting masking the recruitment-driven model. The settlement's injunctive provisions establish new standards for earnings cl
United StatesConsumer Protection
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

CONGRESS FIRES BACK?: New Bill Seeks To Revive Written Consent Rule Under TCPA

Congress has introduced the Stop Spam Calls Act, directing the FCC to revise the definition of prior express written consent under the TCPA to require one-to-one seller consent and logical relevance between sellers and website content. This legislative move comes as the Fifth Circuit questions whether written consent is even required under the TCPA, creating a fascinating tension between congressional intent and judicial interpretation that could reshape telemarketing compliance.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

The Coming State-Law Litigation Wave Of 2026-27: “Subscription Trap” Class Actions

State-law class actions targeting automatic renewal and subscription practices are accelerating, creating significant litigation risk for companies that rely on recurring revenue models. Recent settlements demonstrate that even technical compliance failures can lead to seven-figure exposure, with California, Illinois, and Virginia statutes driving the most aggressive litigation.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

FTC Announces Settlement And Articulates Knowledge Standard For Payment-Processor Liability

The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement with a payment processor and four affiliated entities over allegations that they knowingly facilitated deceptive merchants, including foreign tech-support operations, in accessing the U.S. card-payment system. The case resulted in a $4.85 million monetary judgment and features a significant Joint Statement from FTC leadership establishing a knowledge standard for unfair payment-processing claims under Section 5.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

The Data Breach Brief: Week Of September 30th, 2026

Multiple organizations have recently disclosed significant data breaches affecting thousands of individuals, with compromised information ranging from basic contact details to highly sensitive medical records and financial data. The incidents span various sectors including healthcare, insurance, and professional services, raising questions about the scope of exposure and potential remedies for affected individuals.
United StatesPrivacy
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
Article

Can Sexual Harassment Happen Through Slack, Teams, Text Messages, Or Social Media In California?

California law recognizes that workplace sexual harassment extends beyond physical interactions to include digital communications through Slack, Teams, texts, social media, and other electronic platforms. Understanding how unwanted sexual messages, explicit content, and inappropriate digital conduct can create a hostile work environment is crucial for protecting employee rights, regardless of whether communications occur during work hours or through personal devices.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
Article

How Do Life Insurance Appeals Work? What To Do After A Claim Denial

When a life insurance claim is denied, beneficiaries face a complex appeals process that can determine whether they receive the financial support their loved one intended. Understanding the specific reasons for denial, gathering the right evidence, and navigating strict deadlines—especially for employer-sponsored ERISA policies—can make the difference between a successful appeal and a permanent loss of benefits.
United StatesInsurance
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan