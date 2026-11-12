The Week In Recalls: Week Of October 16th, 2026

The following product recalls have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedans

Mercedes-Benz has recalled more than 30,000 S-Class sedans due to an increased risk of a crash. The front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid, potentially increasing the distance needed to stop the vehicle.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

Toyota has recalled approximately 31,000 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid vehicles due to an increased risk of a crash. An error in the plug-in hybrid system’s electronic control unit can cause the system to shut down while driving, resulting in a loss of drive power.

Scotch Thermal Laminators

3M has recalled its Scotch Thermal Laminators due to a fire hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The recalled thermal laminators can overheat.

Crystal Glass Cups

Loving Thyself Rocks has recalled its Crystal Glass Cups due to ingestion and laceration hazards and a risk of serious injury. Glass can break inside the recalled cups while they are being used.

Papablic Bedside Sleepers with Play Yard Extensions

Papablic has recalled its Bedside Sleepers with Play Yard Extensions due to entrapment, suffocation, and fall hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The mattress can become displaced and entrap a baby, and the latching and locking mechanism can fail and cause the product to collapse.

Xalirium Adult Portable Bed Rails

usOpal has recalled its Xalirium Adult Portable Bed Rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. Users can become trapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress.

Hatsan Blitz and Blitz 777 Air Rifles

HatsanUSA has recalled its Blitz and Blitz 777 Air Rifles due to a projectile hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The air rifles can fire unexpectedly when the bolt is released before the rifle is fully cocked.

101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Children’s Coin Purses

Primark has recalled its 101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Children’s Coin Purses due to excessive phthalate levels and a risk of ingestion. Exposure to sufficient amounts of certain phthalates can adversely affect development and the hormone system.

Hyundai Genesis and Genesis G80 Sedans

Hyundai has recalled 94,622 vehicles due to a fire risk while parked or driving. A stuck power-seat control switch can cause the front power-seat motor to overheat.

Honda Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, and CR-V Fuel Cell EV Vehicles

Honda has recalled 4,804 vehicles due to a projectile hazard and risk of injury. Pressure can build inside the tire repair kit’s sealant bottle and cause the bottle cap to detach and strike the user or someone nearby.

Orbi 20 Whitening Cream and Omni Gold Anti-Marks Cream

Orbi 20 Whitening Cream and Omni Gold Anti-Marks Cream have been recalled after FDA testing found that the skin-lightening products contained mercury. Repeated skin exposure can allow mercury to enter the bloodstream and potentially cause serious or permanent health problems.