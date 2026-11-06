Dollar General Accused Of Overcharging Millions Of Shoppers: Are You Paying More Than The Price On The Shelf?

Key Takeaways

The FTC and 20 states have sued Dollar General, alleging the retailer routinely charged customers more than the prices advertised on its shelves.

Regulators allege Dollar General knew about widespread pricing discrepancies but failed to adequately address them, potentially costing shoppers millions.

Charging more than advertised may violate consumer protection laws. Shoppers who experienced overcharging should preserve receipts, document discrepancies, and explore their legal options.

If Dollar General overcharged you, you may have legal options. Contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation to learn whether you may be entitled to compensation.

The price on the shelf says one thing. The register says another. You pay the difference. And according to a new federal lawsuit, Dollar General has allegedly been getting away with it for years.

When you shop at a discount store, you're probably trying to save money. Maybe you're stretching a paycheck, shopping on a fixed income, or simply trying to get the best deal on everyday necessities. You check the prices, add up what you can afford, and head to the register expecting to pay what was advertised.

But what happens when the store quietly charges you more?

That's the question at the center of a major consumer protection lawsuit filed against Dollar General by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 20 states.

The lawsuit alleges that Dollar General has routinely charged customers more than the advertised prices for food, cleaning supplies, and other household essentials. Worse, regulators claim the company knew about the widespread problem and failed to adequately fix it.

At Morgan & Morgan, we believe consumers deserve to get what they pay for, at the price they were promised. When corporations allegedly take advantage of people who are simply trying to make ends meet, they deserve to be held accountable. If you think you overpaid, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation to learn more about your legal options.

What's Happening With the Dollar General Overcharging Lawsuit?

On October 26, 2026, the FTC and a coalition of 20 states announced a lawsuit accusing Dollar General of years of deceptive pricing practices.

According to the complaint, the discount retailer repeatedly displayed one price on its shelves, tags, and advertisements, only to charge a higher amount when customers checked out.

The allegations go well beyond a few misplaced price tags. Regulators claim that:

Thousands of Dollar General stores have allegedly charged shoppers more than advertised, resulting in millions of dollars in overcharges.

Tens of thousands of consumer complaints alerted the company to pricing discrepancies across the country.

Dollar General allegedly knew about the problem but failed to implement adequate safeguards to prevent customers from being overcharged.

Consumers nationwide were affected, including shoppers in low-income and rural communities who depend on discount retailers to afford basic necessities.

Dollar General operates more than 21,000 stores nationwide, making the potential reach of these alleged pricing practices enormous.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the company accountable under federal and state consumer protection laws. The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

A Few Extra Cents Can Add Up to Millions

Imagine walking into Dollar General to buy groceries, detergent, paper towels, and a few other household essentials.

You see a bottle of detergent advertised for $5. At the register, it scans for $5.75. A package of paper towels costs another 50 cents more than the shelf price. Your groceries have similar discrepancies. Maybe you notice. Maybe you don't. After all, most people aren't memorizing every price as they load up their shopping carts. And when you're buying 15 or 20 items, a few extra cents here and there can be difficult to spot.

Now imagine those same discrepancies happening across thousands of stores, day after day, year after year. Those small overcharges can add up to staggering amounts of money, particularly when shoppers have no idea they're paying more than they should.

That's precisely the type of widespread consumer harm regulators allege occurred at Dollar General.

For families living paycheck to paycheck, even a few dollars can make a difference. And no consumer should have to inspect every receipt like a forensic accountant just to make sure a major retailer charged them correctly.

Did Dollar General Know It Was Overcharging Customers?

One of the most troubling allegations in the lawsuit concerns what Dollar General knew about its pricing problems and how the company responded.

According to the federal complaint, Dollar General received at least 29,265 consumer complaints categorized as failures to honor marked prices between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2026. Those complaints came from all 48 states in which the retailer operates.

The complaint also points to internal company data, regulatory inspections, and previous enforcement actions as evidence that the pricing discrepancies were recurring problems rather than isolated mistakes.

In fact, regulators allege Dollar General failed to establish adequate protections against continued overcharging despite repeated warnings.

A pricing mistake can happen at almost any store. But when a company allegedly receives thousands of complaints about the same problem and shoppers continue to be overcharged, consumers have every reason to demand answers.

Corporations have a responsibility to treat their customers fairly. They shouldn't be able to benefit from widespread pricing discrepancies while leaving shoppers to discover the problem for themselves.

Is Charging More Than the Advertised Price Illegal?

Federal and state consumer protection laws generally prohibit deceptive or misleading business practices. Depending on the circumstances and applicable state law, advertising one price and charging another may constitute an unlawful pricing practice.

The FTC Act prohibits unfair or deceptive acts or practices in commerce. Many states also have their own consumer protection statutes governing misleading advertising, inaccurate pricing, and unfair retail practices.

In the Dollar General lawsuit, federal and state regulators allege violations of the FTC Act, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and applicable state consumer protection laws.

The 20 states participating in the lawsuit are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Importantly, you don't necessarily have to live in one of those 20 states to have been affected by the alleged overcharging. The complaint describes consumer complaints from across Dollar General's nationwide operations.

Whether an individual shopper has a legal claim will depend on the circumstances, the available evidence, and the laws in their state.

What Should You Do if Dollar General Overcharged You?

If you've shopped at Dollar General and noticed that the prices at checkout didn't match the advertised prices, you may have experienced the type of conduct described in the lawsuit.

There are several steps you can take to protect yourself and document what happened.

Check your receipts. Review recent purchases and compare the amounts you were charged with shelf prices, advertised sales, or promotional offers whenever possible.

Review recent purchases and compare the amounts you were charged with shelf prices, advertised sales, or promotional offers whenever possible. Document pricing discrepancies. If an item scans at a higher price than advertised, photograph the shelf tag or advertisement and keep a copy of your receipt. Record the store location and date of purchase.

If an item scans at a higher price than advertised, photograph the shelf tag or advertisement and keep a copy of your receipt. Record the store location and date of purchase. Keep records of your complaints. If you've previously contacted Dollar General about an overcharge, save emails, messages, customer service responses, and any other documentation of the issue.

If you've previously contacted Dollar General about an overcharge, save emails, messages, customer service responses, and any other documentation of the issue. Report suspicious pricing practices. You can file a complaint with the FTC or your state's consumer protection agency. These reports can help regulators identify broader patterns of misconduct.

You can file a complaint with the FTC or your state's consumer protection agency. These reports can help regulators identify broader patterns of misconduct. Explore your legal options. If you believe you've been repeatedly overcharged or otherwise harmed by deceptive pricing practices, consider speaking with an attorney about your rights and whether compensation may be available.

You don't need to have saved years of receipts to raise concerns about deceptive pricing. However, documentation can help establish what happened and whether you suffered a financial loss.

Can Consumers Sue Dollar General for Overcharging?

Consumers who have been harmed by deceptive pricing practices may have legal remedies under state consumer protection laws. In some circumstances, widespread practices affecting large numbers of shoppers may also give rise to class action litigation.

A class action allows consumers with sufficiently similar legal claims to pursue a case collectively, rather than requiring each person to bring a separate lawsuit over a relatively small financial loss. That can be especially important when individual overcharges are modest but the alleged misconduct affects thousands or millions of transactions.

Depending on the law and circumstances, potential remedies could include reimbursement for overcharges or other legally available relief.

The FTC and state lawsuit is an enforcement action brought by government authorities. It is not itself a consumer class action, and it does not automatically establish that every Dollar General shopper is entitled to compensation.

However, the allegations raise serious questions about corporate accountability, and consumers who have experienced similar pricing problems deserve to understand their options.

Big Companies Shouldn't Get a Pass for Small Overcharges

There's a reason millions of Americans shop at discount retailers. They're trying to save money.

When a store advertises low prices, customers should be able to trust that those prices will be honored.

No one should have to wonder whether the $3 item in their shopping cart will suddenly cost $4 at checkout, or whether the total on their receipt includes charges they never agreed to pay.

And when a company allegedly continues to benefit from inaccurate pricing despite repeated complaints and regulatory warnings, the consequences shouldn't fall solely on its customers.

At Morgan & Morgan, we've spent decades standing up for individuals against powerful corporations. We understand that large companies have extensive resources, legal teams, and the means to defend their practices. Consumers deserve advocates willing to stand up for their rights, too.

Were You Overcharged at Dollar General? Morgan & Morgan Wants to Hear From You.

If you've been charged more than the advertised price at Dollar General, you may have grounds to take action.

You shouldn't have to absorb the cost of a company's alleged deceptive practices simply because each individual overcharge seems too small to challenge.

Morgan & Morgan believes businesses should be held accountable when their conduct harms consumers. Our attorneys can evaluate the circumstances of your experience, explain your potential legal options, and help determine whether you may have a claim.