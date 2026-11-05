Returning Value To UK Shareholders: HMRC Listens, But Presses Ahead

At the Autumn Budget 2026, HMRC published its response to the consultation on modernising the tax treatment of distributions and repayments of capital from companies.

Despite some concerned feedback, the Government confirmed that it will proceed with all seven proposed areas of reform. The Government has scored just under £2.5bn of tax revenue from the measure over the scorecard period, presenting it as part of its approach to funding the Budget fairly and responsibly. Scoring the revenue underlines the Government's commitment to seeing the reform through, but the figure itself is highly uncertain, given how little detail there is on the measure and how difficult it is to predict its behavioural effects.

We engaged closely with the Government throughout the consultation. Our message was that parts of the proposals, particularly the changes affecting capital reduction demergers and distributions from non-UK companies, risked serious harm to genuine commercial transactions and to the UK's attractiveness as a place to do business and invest. In our view, legislative change in this area should be focused on drawing investment into the UK, protecting the competitiveness of its private capital industry and ensuring that its tax treatment of internationally mobile individuals (who have already faced significant tax reforms in recent years) remains competitive. The response suggests that this message has, at least in part, been heard. There is a clear shift in sentiment, with the Government making an explicit commitment to ensuring the UK remains a competitive place to build businesses and invest, and to supporting the UK's private capital industry. It proposes several concessions with that aim, including protection for genuine fund investment returns; a commitment to understanding the impact on employee-owned businesses; and the exclusion of listed companies from the “frozen capital” rule.

The response remains light on detail, which will be settled in a technical consultation in 2027, ahead of the new rules applying from April 2028. We will continue to engage with the Government as more concrete proposals emerge.

Income tax treatment of distributions from non-UK resident companies

This was, in our view, among the most concerning elements of the original proposals. Pressing ahead with full alignment of the tax treatment of distributions from UK and non-UK companies would have risked creating instability and uncertainty in the UK private capital industry, as well as undermining the UK's international competitiveness, both as a destination for business investment and for high-net-worth individuals who wish to move to, or remain in, the UK. The Government's response addresses the private capital industry directly. It states that returns on asset managers' co-investment, and genuine investment returns in fund structures, will continue to receive capital treatment where that is available under the current rules.

That is a significant commitment. But the Government has yet to explain how it will work in practice and will continue to engage with stakeholders on how to achieve it in legislation. As ever, the devil will be in the detail – and it is the detail that will determine whether the UK remains an attractive place to establish and grow an investment management business.

Outside the fund context, however, the Government appears to intend to proceed with full alignment – a plan which is likely to have significant consequences for internationally mobile individuals who hold investments, businesses or other assets through non-UK corporate structures. Income tax is likely to be payable on most payments received from such structures, including loans.

The consultation response acknowledges “calls to prioritise updated anti-avoidance rules”. The Government also confirms that it will consider how best to address double taxation and will co-ordinate its approach with the outcome of the consultation on the UK tax treatment of US LLCs. However, it offers no solutions to other issues, such as how the new rules will interact with existing anti-avoidance legislation (which can result in UK resident individuals paying tax on the profits of non-UK companies before those profits are distributed). There are no proposals yet on how any new distribution rules will co-exist with revised rules for taxing offshore structures that are currently under discussion. Questions about dealing with the differences in company law between jurisdictions remain to be dealt with.

It remains to be seen whether (and how) these points will be addressed in the technical consultation. In the meantime, internationally mobile high-net-worth individuals face continued uncertainty regarding their future UK tax exposure.

Demergers

UK businesses can currently demerge either through the statutory demerger regime or through a non-statutory route. In practice, the statutory route is rarely used - it is littered with technical conditions that are often incompatible with commercial realities.

The consultation proposed a "frozen capital" rule, freezing the amount that can be returned as capital at the amount originally subscribed for the shares. This would effectively close off the capital reduction route for demergers, pushing businesses towards costlier liquidations or the early fragmentation of their groups.

The Government has, however, signalled that it is listening. It intends to further liberalise the statutory demerger conditions, allowing demergers made in advance of onward sales to qualify in some circumstances, such as the sale of divisions of trading groups to third parties. It will also not proceed with the requirement that “all” of the distributing company's interest be conferred, recognising commercial requirements.

These are sensible changes. Whether they go far enough to make the statutory regime a genuinely workable alternative will depend on the precise conditions, which have been left to technical consultation.

Purchase of own shares

The reform of the rules permitting capital gains tax treatment for a purchase of own shares will also go ahead. Here too, the Government has shown a willingness to listen, recognising the importance of supporting genuine business succession, including where family-business owners pass ownership to the next generation.

In particular, the Government intends to relax the requirement that the seller must have been an employee for the two years immediately before the sale - a requirement we had challenged. The proposed 5% minimum shareholding requirement will be explored further to ensure it works effectively across a range of commercial scenarios, including for minor investors. HMRC has also restated its commitment to employee share ownership, and has made clear that it does not intend the reforms to undermine tax-advantaged employee share schemes.

There is, however, no sign of any extension of the rules permitting companies to purchase their own shares with capital treatment to enable inheritance tax to be paid to cover a wider range of circumstances now that full business property relief is capped at £2.5m.

Transactions in securities anti-avoidance rule

The consultation offered little detail on the proposed changes to the transactions in securities rule (designed to stop individuals taking value out of a company as a capital receipt when it would otherwise have been taxed as an income distribution at the higher dividend rates). In our view, and judging by the summary of responses the Government has published, the view of many other respondents too, strengthening the existing transactions in securities rule would have been the better first step before embarking on fundamental reform. The Government will set out more detailed proposals in the forthcoming technical consultation. But it is already clear that it is not willing to take that more measured approach and strengthen the existing rule first.

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