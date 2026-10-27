Shortage Occupation List Vs Immigration Salary List: What Changed For UK Sponsors?

For a more detailed breakdown, read our guide to Skilled Worker salary requirements and exemptions .

The worker must meet the higher applicable requirement.

Whether the annual going rate must be adjusted for working hours

These are general annual thresholds. Sponsors must also check:

The transition from the SOL to the ISL formed part of a wider increase in Skilled Worker salary requirements.

Sponsors must identify the correct salary option under Appendix Skilled Worker and ensure that every part of that option is satisfied before assigning the Certificate of Sponsorship.

The correct question is therefore not simply: “Is this occupation on the ISL?”

Works in a specified health or education occupation

For example, different rules may apply where the worker:

This does not mean every Skilled Worker must always receive 100% of the standard going rate. Other salary options can independently permit a lower percentage where their specific requirements are met.

The ISL removed the automatic right to pay 80% of the going rate simply because an occupation appeared on a shortage list.

Yes, but this change needs to be understood carefully.

These are general comparisons. Different rules can apply to transitional cases, specified health and education occupations, new entrants and workers relying on relevant PhD qualifications.

Most entries currently have a 31 December 2026 removal date

More targeted and subject to role-specific restrictions

Usually £33,400, compared with the standard £41,700

Normally 100% of the applicable going rate

80% of the going rate could be accepted

Up to 20% reduction in the going rate

The ISL therefore reduces the general salary threshold. It does not automatically reduce the occupation’s going rate.

100% of the applicable standard going rate.

For a worker who does not qualify for the pre-4 April 2024 transitional salary provisions, the usual ISL salary requirement is the higher of:

These details can be checked in the current Appendix Immigration Salary List .

The part of the UK where the worker will be based

Any restrictions on the type of job

The complete description of the ISL entry

Some entries apply throughout the UK, while others are restricted to a particular nation, industry or type of job. An occupation code appearing on the list does not necessarily mean every role under that code qualifies.

The ISL is a more targeted list of occupations that can qualify for a reduced general salary threshold under the Skilled Worker route.

According to the Migration Advisory Committee, occupations on the SOL represented approximately 30% of jobs eligible for the Skilled Worker route by employment immediately before the 2024 reforms.

The SOL covered a comparatively broad range of occupations across sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare and construction.

Roles on the list could benefit from concessions under the Skilled Worker route. Most notably, employers could pay 80% of the occupation’s usual going rate, provided the other salary requirements were met. Applicants also benefited from reduced visa application fees.

Before 4 April 2024, the SOL identified occupations where the UK was considered to have a shortage of workers.

Most current ISL entries are scheduled for removal on 31 December 2026.

The applicable occupation going rate must also be met.

The general threshold for a qualifying ISL role is £33,400.

The standard Skilled Worker threshold is currently £41,700.

ISL status no longer provides an automatic 20% going-rate discount.

The ISL replaced the SOL on 4 April 2024.

The ISL still offers two practical benefits: a lower general salary threshold than the standard £41,700 requirement and reduced Skilled Worker visa application fees. However, the correct salary depends on the occupation code, the worker’s immigration history, the job’s location and whether another salary option applies.

The most important change is that being on the ISL does not, by itself, allow an employer to pay 80% of the occupation’s going rate. Under the current rules, a typical Skilled Worker sponsored for an ISL role must be paid at least £33,400 and the full applicable going rate , whichever is higher.

The Shortage Occupation List (SOL) was replaced by the Immigration Salary List (ISL) on 4 April 2024.

Example: software developer no longer on a shortage list

A business wants to sponsor a software developer.

Under SOC 2020, software developers and programmers generally fall within SOC 2134, not SOC 2136. The correct code must still be confirmed against the worker’s actual duties.

SOC 2134 is not on the current Immigration Salary List. Its current standard going rate is £54,700 per year for a 37.5-hour working week or £28.05 per hour, whichever is higher.

If no other salary option applies, the employer must therefore pay at least £54,700 because this is higher than the £41,700 general threshold.

Under the former SOL, programmers and software development professionals could benefit from the shortage occupation going-rate discount. That concession does not continue merely because the occupation was previously listed.

Example: biological scientist on the ISL

A sponsor wants to recruit a biological scientist under SOC 2112, which is currently on the ISL throughout the UK.

The general ISL threshold is £33,400. However, the current standard going rate for SOC 2112 is £40,300 for a 37.5-hour working week.

If the sponsor is relying on the ISL salary option, the worker must therefore be paid at least £40,300.

This illustrates why inclusion on the ISL does not, on its own, determine the required salary. The employer must compare the general threshold with the applicable going rate and use the higher figure.

What are the transitional rules for existing Skilled Workers?

Workers who were sponsored under the rules in force before 4 April 2024 may qualify for transitional salary provisions under Options F to J, provided they meet the relevant continuity and occupation requirements. These concessions do not apply automatically to every worker who held Skilled Worker permission before April 2024.

For a worker who qualifies for the pre-4 April 2024 transitional salary provisions, an eligible ISL role may fall under Option I. Under that option, the salary must normally be at least £25,000 per year and the full applicable going rate from the relevant transitional going-rate table, whichever is higher.

Appendix Skilled Worker also includes a continuity provision for some workers whose job appeared on the former SOL or ISL and who are continuing in the same job for the same sponsor.

However, an old SOL concession should not be assumed to continue automatically following:

A change of sponsor

A change of occupation code

A material change in duties

A break in qualifying immigration permission

A move into a different salary option

The worker’s complete sponsorship and immigration history should be checked before the new CoS is assigned.

What is the difference between the ISL and the Temporary Shortage List?

The Temporary Shortage List was introduced on 22 July 2025 after the general Skilled Worker skill threshold was raised to RQF level 6.

The TSL allows specified RQF 3–5 occupations to remain eligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship on a temporary basis, subject to the requirements and removal date in Appendix Skilled Worker. It currently operates alongside the ISL, but the two lists provide different benefits.

Immigration Salary List Temporary Shortage List Can provide a reduced general salary threshold Does not provide a salary discount merely because a role is on the TSL Provides reduced Skilled Worker application fees Does not provide reduced application fees by itself Includes occupations identified through the shortage-list framework Includes specified medium-skilled occupations that remain temporarily eligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship Can include both higher and medium-skilled occupations Primarily supports selected RQF 3–5 occupations Workers newly sponsored in RQF 3–5 ISL roles are generally unable to bring new dependants, subject to transitional provisions and limited exceptions. Workers newly sponsored in RQF 3–5 TSL roles are generally unable to bring new dependants, subject to transitional provisions and limited exceptions.

An occupation may appear on both lists. In that situation, ISL benefits may apply, but being on the TSL alone does not provide a salary or visa-fee discount.

What changed for care workers?

Care workers and senior care workers need to be treated separately.

New entry clearance applications for care workers under SOC 6135 and senior care workers under SOC 6136 closed on 22 July 2025.

In-country applications remain possible under transitional arrangements. A person switching into one of these occupations must generally have been legally working for the sponsoring provider in the relevant occupation for at least three months immediately before the CoS was assigned.

Separate continuity provisions apply to workers who already hold Skilled Worker permission sponsored in one of the relevant care occupations. These arrangements currently run until 22 July 2028.

Care-sector sponsorship is also subject to additional sponsor eligibility and dependant restrictions.

Employers should therefore avoid treating care work as a straightforward example of new ISL recruitment. Eligibility now depends heavily on the worker’s location, immigration history and relationship with the sponsoring provider.

Do ISL roles receive cheaper visa application fees?

Yes.

As at 28 August 2026, the Skilled Worker application fee for an ISL role is:

£628 per person for permission of up to three years

£1,235 per person for permission of more than three years

Where a partner or child is eligible to apply as a dependant, they pay the ISL fee for the corresponding period.

However, workers newly sponsored in medium-skilled (RQF 3–5) occupations on the ISL are generally unable to bring new dependants under the rules introduced on 22 July 2025, subject to transitional provisions and limited exceptions.

The visa application fee is also separate from:

The Immigration Health Surcharge

The Certificate of Sponsorship fee

The Immigration Skills Charge

Any legal or administrative costs associated with sponsorship

Sponsor compliance checklist

Before assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship, confirm that you have:

Matched the actual job duties to the correct SOC 2020 code

Confirmed that the occupation and specific job are eligible

Checked whether the ISL entry applies where the worker will be based

Reviewed any restrictions on sector, experience or job type

Identified the correct salary option under Appendix Skilled Worker

Compared the annual threshold, going rate and hourly requirement

Checked the worker’s immigration history before using transitional rules

Confirmed dependant eligibility for any medium-skilled or care-sector role

Checked the occupation’s current removal date

Retained a dated record of the salary calculation and guidance used

Practical tips for sponsors

Check the rules before every CoS

An annual review is not enough. Salary thresholds, occupation tables and list entries can change between recruitment rounds.

Repeat the eligibility and salary assessment immediately before assigning each CoS.

Code the duties, not the job title

Two employees with similar job titles can fall within different SOC codes.

The role description should demonstrate why the selected code matches the worker’s actual duties, responsibilities and skill level.

Record both parts of the salary calculation

Your sponsorship file should show:

The applicable general salary threshold The occupation-specific going rate The contracted weekly hours Any alternative or transitional salary option used

Recording only the salary offered does not explain how the sponsor concluded that the role was eligible.

Include removal dates in recruitment planning

Most entries on the current ISL are due to be removed on 31 December 2026. Care worker and senior care worker entries have a separate removal date of 22 July 2028.

These dates can be changed through future Immigration Rules. Sponsors should therefore check the live Appendix before committing to a recruitment timetable or assigning a CoS.

Frequently asked questions

What replaced the Shortage Occupation List?

The Immigration Salary List replaced the Shortage Occupation List on 4 April 2024. The Temporary Shortage List was later introduced alongside it on 22 July 2025.

What is the current salary threshold for an ISL role?

For a typical Skilled Worker who does not qualify for the pre-4 April 2024 transitional salary provisions, the salary must be at least £33,400 and the standard going rate for the occupation, whichever is higher.

Different rules may apply to transitional, health, education, new entrant or PhD cases.

Can an employer pay 80% of the going rate for an ISL role?

Not simply because the role is on the ISL. The automatic shortage occupation discount was removed.

A lower percentage may still be possible where the worker independently qualifies under another salary option, such as the new entrant or relevant PhD provisions.

Are ISL visa application fees lower?

Yes. As at 28 August 2026, the fee is £628 for permission of up to three years or £1,235 for permission of more than three years.

Can a worker sponsored for an ISL role bring dependants?

It depends on the occupation and the worker’s immigration history.

Workers newly sponsored in RQF 3–5 occupations on the ISL or TSL are generally unable to bring new dependants. Transitional protection applies to certain workers who were already sponsored in an eligible RQF 3–5 occupation before 22 July 2025 and have continuously held Skilled Worker permission, and there are limited additional exceptions for dependent children. Roles at RQF level 6 or above are not subject to that list-based restriction.

Is the ISL the same as the Temporary Shortage List?

No. The ISL can provide a reduced general salary threshold and lower application fees. TSL status alone provides neither benefit, although an occupation can appear on both lists.

When will the Immigration Salary List end?

Most current ISL entries have a removal date of 31 December 2026. Care workers and senior care workers have a separate removal date of 22 July 2028.

These dates can change, so employers must check the live Immigration Rules before assigning a CoS.

Final thoughts

The move from the SOL to the ISL did more than rename the UK’s shortage occupation framework. It removed the automatic going-rate discount, introduced a more targeted list and made accurate salary calculations even more important.

Employers should assess every proposed sponsorship from the beginning: the duties, SOC code, skill level, salary option, going rate, working hours, location, removal date and the worker’s immigration history.

A previous sponsorship decision should never be treated as a reliable template for a new Certificate of Sponsorship.