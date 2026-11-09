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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

I’m A Family Lawyer; Here Are Some Common Misconceptions About Divorce

Slater and Gordon
Slater and Gordon
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Slater and Gordon

Slater and Gordon

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Family law expert Jenniffer Brunt from Slater and Gordon challenges widespread assumptions about divorce proceedings, revealing insights from recent research that contradict common beliefs about timing, costs, and post-divorce relationships. Drawing on real data showing that most divorcees wish they had started the process earlier and that many remain friends with their ex-partners, she provides practical guidance on preparation, financial considerations, and navigating this significant life transition.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Slater And Gordon
Slater And Gordon

Every family dynamic presents its own unique challenges and, for some couples, there may come a time when all avenues have been explored and divorce becomes the best way forward. However, many people may enter the divorce process with assumptions about what to expect. Jenniffer Brunt, head of family law at Slater and Gordon, shares her expert insights into some of the most common misconceptions she encounters, touching on the firm's latest research.

Every family dynamic presents its own unique challenges and, for some couples, there may come a time when all avenues have been explored and divorce becomes the best way forward. However, many people may enter the divorce process with assumptions about what to expect.

Jenniffer Brunt, head of family law at Slater and Gordon, shares her expert insights into some of the most common misconceptions she encounters, touching on the firm's latest research.

"Every relationship has its own challenges, finances, assets and family structures so the approach to divorce will always be unique. However, many people come into the process with various assumptions that can cause unnecessary worry or stress.

"It's important to take a moment to understand what someone can likely expect when going through a divorce."

It's better to wait before starting a divorce.

"One of the most common misconceptions is that many couples may feel that delaying divorce will make the process easier. In reality, delaying can heighten emotions, create uncertainty, as well as make issues more difficult to resolve.

"Our research found that the majority of divorcees spent 14 months considering divorcing before going ahead with it. Understandably, and I would advise, couples should try to repair the relationship where they can, but there comes a point where waiting or exhausting all options repetitively can no longer change the outcome.

"In fact, more than half of all divorced respondents in our survey said they wish they had started the divorce process earlier, where they could've saved time, effort and even further costs."

You don't need to prepare

"Preparation is often overlooked, our research found that nearly one in five divorcees didn't make any preparations before their divorce (18%), but it is one of the most important things someone can do ahead of this period.

"As you should do with any new process, you should explore what you can expect, what you should know and practical arrangements you can make that enable a smoother divorce process.

"This can start with having early discussions, such as speaking to a financial advisor, family solicitor, exploring childcare arrangements or generally just speaking to friends and family about the support you may need from them during this time.

"Practical preparations can include gathering documentation i.e. banking documents, making independent financial arrangements or simply doing research. This can all benefit you further down the line in divorce proceedings by reducing uncertainty and making the process easier to navigate."

Divorce is always expensive

"One of the biggest assumptions is that divorce will always result in substantial legal fees, however, this isn't always the case. The level of expense is influenced by several factors, including how complex the situation is and the extent to which both parties can reach agreements.

"With open and effective communication between both parties, matters can be resolved more efficiently, which also leans on making compromises and putting disagreements to the side. Unfortunately, when matters cannot be resolved, this can mean more time is spent, and money, in trying to come to an agreement.

"Our research found that most couples could afford a divorce with three-quarter (75%) of respondents saying both parties could afford it. Less than a quarter said neither themselves nor their former partner could afford it (21%). These findings challenge the assumption that divorce isn't always financially unmanageable.

"My best advice is always having a conversation with a solicitor first, when they can best advise how to keep the divorce proceedings cost effective."

You can't be friends with your ex

"Looking at life after the divorce, it might be hard to see how you can remain friends with an ex, especially following such a difficult chapter. However, not every end to marriage necessarily means they will no longer be in your life.

"More than a third of respondents said they are still friends with their ex (41%), and there are many reasons to remain so. If there are children involved, it's especially beneficial to remain friends whilst co-parenting to make sure they are well supported.

"The introduction of no-fault divorce has meant that more divorces can end amicably rather than placing blame on either party. Fewer disagreements mean both parties are more likely to move on as friends.

"Additionally, sometimes the issue was simply that the marriage not working. Once divorce has happened, the issue can be put aside, and friendships can remain without the problems present in the marriage."

Moving forward

"I always advise those considering divorce to understand your options by taking the time to learn about the divorce process and seeking advice early, so you know exactly what you can expect and how you can manage any challenges more effectively.

"Many assumptions around divorce do not reflect what actually happens in proceedings. You can save yourself much anxiety with the right preparations an discussions.

"Divorce is different from couple to couple and, whilst it marks the end of one chapter, it's a fresh start for both parties."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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