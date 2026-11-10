Family Law Reform: Key Themes From Penningtons Manches Cooper’s Response To The Government Consultation

The government’s consultation on A Fairer End to Relationships represents one of the most ambitious reviews of family law for many years. Overall, we welcomed the government’s willingness to undertake comprehensive reform and support the broad objectives of improving fairness, increasing public understanding of legal rights and obligations, and providing greater protection for vulnerable individuals. At the same time, our response highlighted a number of important policy, practical and implementation issues that we believe require further consideration.

Balancing fairness and the status of marriage

A central theme running throughout the consultation is the government’s desire both to preserve the distinct legal status of marriage and to provide fairness for cohabitants. While both objectives are understandable, there is an inherent tension between them.

The closer that outcomes for cohabitants resemble those available on divorce, the more difficult it becomes to justify a meaningful distinction between marriage and cohabitation. Conversely, the greater the emphasis on preserving that distinction, the more likely it is that individuals in very similar relationships will receive materially different outcomes. There may be compelling arguments, beyond merely preserving the sanctity of marriage, for maintaining a distinction. After all, those that choose to marry make a very definite (if not always fully informed!) decision to acquire that legal status and all that goes with it. Cohabitation is not always such a definite, nor deliberate, act. However, we suggested that reform must clearly articulate the principled basis upon which any distinction is to be maintained.

Is a needs-based model enough?

One of our key concerns relates to the proposed emphasis on ‘needs’ as the primary organising principle for cohabitation claims. The consultation identifies a range of circumstances in which individuals may be left financially vulnerable following relationship breakdown, including economic dependency, caring responsibilities, and relationship-generated disadvantage.

However, a purely needs-based model (even one with an added compensation ‘factor’) may not adequately address all of those situations. An individual may emerge from a relationship with sufficient resources to meet their immediate needs while nevertheless having suffered significant long-term financial disadvantage because of decisions made for the benefit of the relationship or family. A strict focus on needs risks leaving unanswered questions about whether one party should be permitted to retain the financial benefit of sacrifices made by the other during a lengthy relationship.

We therefore encouraged further consideration of whether additional mechanisms are required to address relationship-generated disadvantage and compensation more effectively.

Modern families do not always fit traditional assumptions

A recurring theme throughout our response was the need for any new regime to operate effectively across the full spectrum of modern family structures. Family life today is increasingly diverse and includes long-term cohabitants, blended families, later-life relationships, religious families, internationally mobile families and families with complex financial arrangements.

We highlighted concerns that some of the individuals most vulnerable under the current law may continue to experience difficulties under the proposed framework. In particular, we encouraged further thought about those who believe themselves to be married following religious ceremonies that are not legally recognised, as well as internationally mobile families whose living arrangements, assets and relationships span multiple jurisdictions, and may not fit neatly into a definition of ‘cohabitation’.

International families and complex wealth structures

The consultation relies heavily on concepts such as living together in an ‘enduring family relationship’. Whilst these concepts may be relatively straightforward in domestic cases, their application may be significantly more challenging in international families.

Questions arise where families maintain homes in multiple countries, spend prolonged periods abroad for work, divide their lives across jurisdictions or hold assets through international structures. We suggested that any future framework will need to provide greater clarity regarding how such situations are to be treated if uncertainty and litigation are to be avoided.

Similar concerns arise in relation to qualifying nuptial agreements and financial remedies more generally, particularly where questions of jurisdiction, recognition and interaction with foreign legal systems frequently arise.

Codification: greater clarity or greater complexity?

The consultation proposes substantial codification of principles that have traditionally developed through case law, including concepts such as needs, sharing, matrimonial property and matrimonialisation. We support the objective of increasing accessibility and predictability. However, we questioned whether some concepts are capable of being reduced to statutory language without creating new areas of uncertainty.

Particular concerns arise in relation to the proposed three-stage hierarchy of needs. Distinguishing between ‘essential’, and ‘discretionary’ needs may prove difficult in practice and risks relocating disputes into debates about categorisation rather than reducing litigation. What constitutes a necessity for one family may be very different for another, particularly in international or high-net-worth cases.

Similarly, while recent case law has provided guidance on matrimonial and non-matrimonial property, we raised the question of whether these concepts have yet developed sufficiently to be codified without leading to ambiguity.

Domestic abuse and compensation

We welcomed the consultation’s recognition of domestic abuse, including economic abuse. However, our response highlighted differing views as to how abuse should affect financial outcomes.

A key concern is that expanding the role of conduct within financial proceedings could significantly increase costs, evidential disputes, and pressure on already stretched court resources. While the financial consequences of abuse should undoubtedly be recognised, reform must strike an appropriate balance between fairness to victims and the risk of creating extensive satellite litigation, which will, in itself, put additional financial and emotional pressure on victim survivors.

Interaction with existing remedies

We also identified the need for greater clarity regarding the relationship between any new cohabitation regime and existing legal remedies, including Schedule 1 Children Act claims and disputes concerning beneficial ownership under trust law principles.

Reform should simplify rather than complicate the legal landscape. It will therefore be important to ensure that existing remedies continue to operate coherently alongside any new framework.

Court resources and implementation

A further significant concern relates to implementation. The consultation suggests that greater clarity may reduce litigation and thereby offset the additional demands created by a new cohabitation regime. We expressed caution regarding that assumption.

Major legislative reform often creates an initial period of uncertainty as courts, practitioners and litigants seek to understand the meaning of new concepts and rules. Eligibility disputes, interpretation of statutory definitions and questions concerning the interaction of new and existing regimes are all likely to generate litigation before greater certainty emerges.

Given the existing pressures on the Family Court, we suggested that careful, and realistic, consideration should be given to the resource implications of any reform.

Public awareness will be critical

Finally, we emphasised the importance of public education. The consultation is, in part, intended to address widespread misunderstanding about the rights of unmarried couples. However, reform alone will not solve that problem.

There is a real risk that confusion will simply take a different form, with people acquiring rights and obligations they do not realise they have. Effective communication, public education and greater encouragement to document relationship, property and succession intentions will be critical if reform is to achieve its objectives.

Looking ahead

Overall, we support the government’s willingness to modernise an area of law that is widely misunderstood and frequently criticised. However, the success of any reform will depend not only on the protections it offers, but also on whether it can operate coherently across the increasingly diverse family structures encountered in modern practice.

Our response encourages further consideration of relationship-generated disadvantage, international families, religious marriages, practical implementation and court resources, as well as the need to ensure that any new framework delivers genuine certainty, fairness and accessibility in practice.