ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
UK HR Two-Minute Monthly: September 2026
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
UK 2026 Chambers Firm Profile Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) is an international, fully...View firm profile
This comprehensive employment law update examines critical developments reshaping workplace compliance, from the Employment Tribunal's guidance on AI-generated legal documents to the resurgence of interim relief claims catching employers unprepared. The analysis explores how upcoming legislative reforms, particularly the Employment Rights Act 2025's restrictions on workforce restructuring, will fundamentally alter how organizations manage contractual changes and reorganizations.
Summary
From workplace social events and harassment risk to the Employment Rights Act 2025 and the resurgence of interim relief claims, this edition examines some of the most significant developments shaping the employment law landscape. We also share recent BCLP commentary on upcoming legislative reforms, flexible working and the practical challenges facing employers in an increasingly complex operating environment.
Recent case law
EAT guidance on the use of AI by unrepresented parties
In Hancox v Sutherland and others, a litigant filed a 300-page, unverified ChatGPT-generated skeleton argument in the EAT, and admitted much of it lacked credibility. In response, the EAT has given guidance on the use of AI by unrepresented litigants, confirming that AI-drafted documents must follow procedural rules, be properly checked for accuracy, and stay focused. It also confirmed that the burden of confirming accuracy cannot be shifted to the other side.
Employment insights
Work parties, alcohol and harassment risk: Are employers ready?
A new tribunal decision serves as a timely reminder that questions of consent and unwanted conduct can become highly complex when alcohol is involved. As the legal duty on employers to prevent sexual harassment is set to increase, this article examines the practical steps organisations should be taking now to reduce risk at workplace events and create safer, more inclusive environments.
The Employment Rights Act 2025's hidden game-changer: Why workforce restructuring is about to get harder
Think the ERA is mainly about day-one unfair dismissal rights? Think again. One of the most significant changes for employers may be the overhaul of “fire and rehire”, which could severely restrict the ability to implement contractual changes and workforce reorganisations. With unlimited compensation exposure and stricter legal tests on the horizon, this article examines why employers should be reviewing their contracts and restructuring plans now, not in January 2027.
A little-known Employment Tribunal remedy is making a big comeback
Interim relief applications, historically rare, are rising sharply and catching employers off guard. Our latest article examines the reasons behind the trend, the impact on dismissal and whistleblowing disputes, and the practical measures employers can take to stay ahead of an increasingly fast-moving litigation risk.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.