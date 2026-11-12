Flexible Working Reform: What The Government's Consultation Response Means For Employers

The government's reforms to flexible working under the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA 2025) are expected to take effect in autumn 2027. Ahead of these changes, the government consulted on a range of proposals relating to flexible working. The government has now published its response to that consultation.

Previously, we looked at the key focus areas of the consultation, including the impact of the April 2024 reforms, a proposed new light touch process for consulting on flexible working requests, and the training, resources and support that might help businesses to navigate flexible working requests.

In this article, we examine the government's response and what this might mean for employers.

Reminder of the law on flexible working

Currently, all employees have a statutory right to request flexible working, regardless of length of service. Employers can refuse such requests for one or more of eight prescribed statutory reasons (such as a detrimental effect on quality or performance). The test currently focuses on whether the employer considers one or more of the grounds applies, rather than whether the decision to dismiss is reasonable.

The ERA 2025 will introduce changes to the flexible working framework, which the government intends to take effect in autumn 2027. Although the statutory grounds will remain unchanged, the ERA 2025 will introduce a new reasonableness test to the process. This will require employers to demonstrate that the refusal of any request was reasonable and explain the basis for their decision by reference to the statutory business reason. This is likely to make it more difficult for employers to refuse a request.

The consultation response

While different questions were asked of employees and employers, the government noted in the response that a consistent picture emerged across both groups: flexible working can support wellbeing, caring responsibilities and labour market participation, but access is often shaped by workplace culture, management practice and confidence in the statutory framework.

The government noted that responses to this consultation provide an early picture of how the flexible working framework is operating following the 2024 reforms. Whilst the evidence suggests that employers are adapting to the changes and engaging with requests under the framework, it also highlights continuing challenges in accessing flexibility.

In response, the government has decided to change some elements of the process employers must follow when considering whether to refuse a flexible working request.

New process for flexible working requests

The new process will be set out in secondary legislation, with good practice measures in supporting guidance.

Under the new process, employers considering rejecting a flexible working request will be required to hold a consultation meeting with the employee first. The government has clarified that the objective of the consultation meeting is to focus on the initial request and whether it can be agreed to, and, if not, to explore alternative options. The government has confirmed the meeting should be held 'with a view to reaching an agreement'.

Furthermore, in relation to the consultation process, the government has further confirmed in the consultation response that:

Employers should inform employees about the purpose of the meeting in advance.

The amount of notice to be given before a meeting should be fair and reasonable and should be determined within organisations (and guidance will be issued on what might be 'fair and reasonable' notice).

There will be no legal requirement for the meeting to be attended by a 'decision-maker'.

There will be no legal requirement for a discussion of trial periods, review periods of fixed timeframes in the meeting as these are already permissible under the current framework.

The government will consider and provide guidance on how to improve awareness of the duty to make reasonable adjustments and provide clarity on how to handle flexible working requests which should instead be considered as a reasonable adjustment.

Employers should communicate the outcome of the meeting in writing.

There will be no legal requirement to include a statutory right to appeal a flexible working decision.

There will be no legal requirement for employees to be allowed to be accompanied at flexible working meetings, albeit as good practice the government does encourage employers to allow an employee to be accompanied.

Guidance

The government has committed to providing further guidance for both employers and employees, which will cover:

For employers : specific request types, specific ways of working, sector-specific ways of working and sector-specific guidance.

: specific request types, specific ways of working, sector-specific ways of working and sector-specific guidance. For employees: guidance on how the law operates, examples of what would fall within the eight statutory business reasons for refusing a request, what may constitute a reasonable request and targeted guidance for groups such as carers, parents and disabled people.

Acas Code of Practice

Following the publication of the consultation response, Acas launched a consultation on an updated draft statutory Code of Practice (the Code) on flexible working requests.

The draft Code is intended to assist employers in reaching reasonable decisions on flexible working requests and is built around four key principles:

Reaching decisions based on evidence Adapting where possible to enable a request Working together to find solutions Acting transparently and consistently

The consultation remains open until 17 December 2026.

The draft Code provides a useful indication of how employers will be expected to approach flexible working requests in practice to ensure compliance with changes under the ERA 2025.

Practical guidance for employers

Whilst the reforms are not expected to take effect until autumn 2027, employers should consider whether their current processes are structured to meet the new requirements, including consulting with employees before refusing requests and ensuring clear documentation and evidence-based decisions to justify refusals.

In particular, employers should:

Avoid adopting blanket approaches to flexible working requests and assess requests on a case-by-case basis.

Ensure that their managers understand the importance of engaging with flexible working requests and documenting discussions.

Clearly identify and evidence any business reasons for refusing a request.

Explore alternative arrangements, including trial periods where appropriate, and consider how these could meet both the employer's operational requirements and the needs of the employees.

The consultation response does not indicate that employers will be required to agree every request. However, they should be prepared to demonstrate that they have genuinely engaged with employees, properly considered available alternatives and reached decisions based on a clear and legitimate business rationale.

Ultimately, the government's findings highlight that workplace culture, management practice and confidence in the framework remain key influences on how flexible working operates in practice.

Many thanks to Megan McCaffrey for their help in writing this article.