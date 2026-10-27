PODCAST · 27 OCTOBER 2026
ERA Explained: Third Party Harassment – Managing Supplier Relationships (Podcast)
Burges Salmon LLP
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Employers face new obligations to prevent third-party harassment under the Employment Rights Act 2025, requiring proactive measures across supplier relationships and commercial contracts.
In this episode of ERA Explained, Katherine Flower and Christy Baker discuss the new requirements for employers to prevent third-party harassment, focusing on the supplier relationship. They explore compliance with the new duty through the lens of corporate risk, discussing the approach to contractual terms, the importance of involving a multi-disciplinary team from across the organisation, assessing risk, securing senior sponsorship and parallels with similar, existing compliance regimes.
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