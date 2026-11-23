Workplace access requests have quickly become a reality, not just a potential risk. Our new Workplace Access Readiness Pack (Pack) helps employers prepare for and respond to them, whether or not they recognise a trade union.

Independent trade unions have wasted no time in using their new statutory right, in force since October 30, 2026, to request physical and digital access to UK workplaces, and even without recognition or existing members. One of the UK's largest unions reportedly emailed thousands of chief executives within minutes of the rules coming into force, seeking access to all workers.

We are already advising unionised and non-unionised clients who have received requests, some from multiple unions. Our experience is that unions are taking a highly organised approach, with dedicated resources and channels in place and a clear push to make requests. For employers that have assumed this is unlikely to affect them, what we are seeing shows otherwise.

The clock is ticking

An employer has just 15 working days to respond to a valid request—and that assumes the right person receives it. It is easy to be caught out: without clear internal governance on who identifies, assesses and signs off a response, valuable days can quickly be lost. Missed deadlines or unreasonable positions can lead to terms being imposed by the Central Arbitration Committee, financial penalties and wider employee relations and reputational risk. Now is the time to prepare.

What's in the Pack?

The Pack helps employers prepare before a request arrives and guides them through each request to an agreed outcome. It includes:

an employer process map

internal briefing materials for key stakeholders

an access request checklist

response templates and sample wording

a reasonable steps assessment matrix and decision record

negotiation tools, including heads of terms, and

a template workplace access agreement.

Fixed fee, secure and kept up to date

The Pack is hosted securely on a dedicated A&O Shearman Collaborate site and is available for a fixed fee. We will refresh the materials as the regime develops, so your approach keeps pace.

More insights

In our latest podcast, Gordon Bartlett and Greta Morand explore the early issues emerging under the new regime and the practical steps employers can take to mitigate risk and prepare effectively. Listen here: Knock, knock: UK trade union access is here.

For more practical guidance on the access regime and the wider trade union and industrial relations reforms, explore our resource hub: UK industrial relations reforms: what employers need to know.

Don't wait for the knock

To find out more about the Workplace Access Readiness Pack, please speak to your usual A&O Shearman employment contact or one of the contacts listed.