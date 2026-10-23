Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 23 OCTOBER 2026

Private Capital In Focus – Private Equity

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Contributor
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...

View firm profile
Explore more from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Corporate partner and head of our London private equity practice John Taylor discusses how new technologies are igniting investment in the defence sector, the exit strategies gaining prominence in 2026, and his work advising investors, corporates and management teams.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
John Taylor
John Taylor
Author LinkedIn connections

Corporate partner and head of our London private equity practice John Taylor discusses how new technologies are igniting investment in the defence sector, the exit strategies gaining prominence in 2026, and his work advising investors, corporates and management teams.

The Perspective with John Taylor

Can you walk us through your route into private capital, was it a deliberate choice or did you find yourself drawn to it over time?

I deliberately chose to do corporate law when I started my career, but I'm afraid to say I didn't know anything about private equity until I started doing it. I've not looked back since! 

How has the private capital landscape changed most significantly since you started out, and how have you adapted alongside it?

In the 25 years since I started, the industry has got much larger, broader and more global – anyone can tell you that. What they might not say, though, is that its essential elements have barely shifted: a focus on the essentials to drive investor returns; the need for everyone (lawyers included) to understand the economics of any deal; and the paramount importance of the relationship between the investor and the management team.

The relationship between private equity sponsors and their legal advisers has evolved considerably. How would you characterise where that relationship sits today compared to when you first started?

Fundamentally, I’m not sure that it has changed all that much. The essential elements are still the same: a personal relationship, the paramount importance of understanding your client’s business and objectives, and a commitment to service standards. 

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Takeover Trends In 2026

The UK public M&A market in 2026 has already surpassed 2025's total value in just eight months, driven by large-cap deals and a quest for transformational scale. Hostile tactics have become increasingly prominent as bidders appeal directly to shareholders amid persistent valuation gaps, while target boards leverage pre-offer processes to maximize value. This analysis examines the key trends, strategic themes, and tactical developments shaping this remarkable year for UK takeovers.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

The National Security And Investment Act 2021: Five Years On – What You Need To Know

The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA) came into force on 4 January 2022, creating a standalone regime giving the UK Government broad powers to scrutinise – and potentially intervene in – acquisitions and investments on the grounds of protecting national security. Nearly five years on, the NSIA regime is well established. It replaced the national security aspects of the UK Government’s intervention powers under the Enterprise Act 2002 and operates alongside the UK merger control regime.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Fox Williams LLP
Fox Williams LLP
Article

Parliament’s Position On SFDR 2.0

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has adopted its position on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation reform, establishing key divergences with the European Commission and Council on professional investor exemptions and fossil fuel investment criteria. With trilogue negotiations set to begin in October 2026, private markets managers face critical decisions about how to position their funds under the new three-category framework expected to take effect in early 2029.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

Corporate Update Bulletin - 3 September 2026

This Corporate Update bulletin examines the most significant UK legal developments of 2026, from capital markets reform and employment rights legislation to corporate criminal liability expansion and competition regime changes. The analysis covers ten major areas of corporate law evolution, alongside recent FCA guidance on regulatory announcements and a High Court decision on shareholder-director settlements.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Spotlight On Agentic AI | Liability

As businesses increasingly deploy agentic AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making and actions, questions arise about supplier liability when AI agents malfunction or produce unexpected results. This article examines the contractual frameworks governing agentic AI relationships, revealing how standard IT contracts may inadequately address the unique risks of autonomous AI systems and exploring strategies for customers to better protect themselves against potential losses from AI agent failures.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Bristows LLP
Bristows LLP
Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP