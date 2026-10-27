Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Modernising UK Corporate Reporting: Streamlining The Annual Report Or Eroding The Value Of Corporate Reporting?

Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Contributor
Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon is an ambitious, sustainable and inclusive firm that ensures its clients, people and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Burges Salmon LLP

The UK government has proposed relocating certain annual report disclosures to company websites or central online portals, potentially transforming how corporate information is presented and accessed.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Charlotte Hamilton
Charlotte Hamilton

On 7 September 2026, the government published a Consultation on modernising corporate reporting to support long-term economic growth. We have published a series of posts drawing on the key themes in the consultation and this update considers the suggestion that some of the information typically found in an annual report is uploaded elsewhere.

What is being suggested?

Some of the reporting requirements for annual reports are relocated to company websites or central online portals (such as the Gender Pay Gap Service or the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme). This content could also be delivered to the websites or portals on a separate timetable to that which drives publication of the annual report.

Why?

Annual reports can stretch to hundreds of pages and so placing some of the content elsewhere will make it easier to navigate the report and identify the key information which it sets out.

Further, some disclosures are particularly relevant to an audience beyond a company’s investors and creditors and so it can be valuable to have this information displayed on a company’s website rather than within an annual report.

It has also been suggested that putting some reporting requirements on a different timetable to the delivery of an annual report could also save time, ease resourcing pressures during the reporting period and allow companies to report more closely to when the information is relevant.

What would this mean in practice?

Depending on the scope of the reforms, this may significantly alter the look of an annual report. Proponents of this “streamlining” suggest that this will benefit companies, investors and creditors. There is, however, concern that the dissemination of information may:

  • risk key disclosures being overlooked if they are not in one place;
  • impact the trustworthiness of information if it is taken out of the scope of audit;
  • reduce the coherence and comparability of the information being presented; and
  • create an expectation that the information on a website or portal will be updated more frequently than is currently required.

Is there any more detail available at this stage?

No.

What should I do now?

If you are interested in this area either as someone who prepares annual reports or as an investor or creditor who relies on the information provided in those documents, you should consider responding to question 51 (What criteria should determine whether disclosures should be published on a company website or online portal rather than within the annual report? Please give examples, and explain your reasons.) and question 52 (If some disclosures were moved to company websites, what minimum requirements, such as retention timelines, frequency of updates, directors’ sign-off, and any other factors, should apply for effective disclosure?) of the consultation.

How long do I have to reply to the consultation?

The consultation will close at 11:59pm on 30 November 2026.

Further information

We have published a short series of updates on other suggestions for key reforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Takeover Trends In 2026

The UK public M&A market in 2026 has already surpassed 2025's total value in just eight months, driven by large-cap deals and a quest for transformational scale. Hostile tactics have become increasingly prominent as bidders appeal directly to shareholders amid persistent valuation gaps, while target boards leverage pre-offer processes to maximize value. This analysis examines the key trends, strategic themes, and tactical developments shaping this remarkable year for UK takeovers.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

The National Security And Investment Act 2021: Five Years On – What You Need To Know

The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA) came into force on 4 January 2022, creating a standalone regime giving the UK Government broad powers to scrutinise – and potentially intervene in – acquisitions and investments on the grounds of protecting national security. Nearly five years on, the NSIA regime is well established. It replaced the national security aspects of the UK Government’s intervention powers under the Enterprise Act 2002 and operates alongside the UK merger control regime.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Fox Williams LLP
Fox Williams LLP
Article

Parliament’s Position On SFDR 2.0

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has adopted its position on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation reform, establishing key divergences with the European Commission and Council on professional investor exemptions and fossil fuel investment criteria. With trilogue negotiations set to begin in October 2026, private markets managers face critical decisions about how to position their funds under the new three-category framework expected to take effect in early 2029.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Corporate Update Bulletin - 3 September 2026

This Corporate Update bulletin examines the most significant UK legal developments of 2026, from capital markets reform and employment rights legislation to corporate criminal liability expansion and competition regime changes. The analysis covers ten major areas of corporate law evolution, alongside recent FCA guidance on regulatory announcements and a High Court decision on shareholder-director settlements.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Spotlight On Agentic AI | Liability

As businesses increasingly deploy agentic AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making and actions, questions arise about supplier liability when AI agents malfunction or produce unexpected results. This article examines the contractual frameworks governing agentic AI relationships, revealing how standard IT contracts may inadequately address the unique risks of autonomous AI systems and exploring strategies for customers to better protect themselves against potential losses from AI agent failures.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Bristows LLP
Bristows LLP
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

ICO Consults On Draft Guidance On Anonymisation And Pseudonymisation For Research

The Information Commissioner's Office has launched a consultation on draft guidance addressing anonymisation and pseudonymisation for research, archiving and statistical purposes. This guidance provides critical insight into how organisations should apply data minimisation principles in modern research practices, including AI development, trusted research environments, and synthetic data generation.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Crypto, Front Companies And Sanctions Evasion: The NCA’s $5.2 Million Forfeiture

The National Crime Agency has secured the forfeiture of over $5.2 million from an agricultural trading company following a civil recovery investigation into suspected money laundering and sanctions evasion. The case involved complex international fund flows through multiple jurisdictions, cryptocurrency conversion, and alleged connections to entities later designated under US sanctions for facilitating illicit Iranian oil sales.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Regulating AI In Healthcare: National Commission Sets Out UK Framework

The National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare has published comprehensive recommendations that are expected to shape the future regulatory framework for AI technologies in UK healthcare. These recommendations address the safe adoption of AI across diagnostics, medical research, and clinical decision-making while establishing safeguards to maintain public confidence. The report introduces a lifecycle approach to regulation, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than just initial approval, a
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

When A Chatbot Becomes A Search Engine: Lessons From The Commission’s Latest DSA Designations

The European Commission has designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine under the Digital Services Act, marking the first time a generative AI assistant has been classified this way. This designation, alongside Reddit and Roblox being named as Very Large Online Platforms, introduces systemic risk assessment obligations, independent audits, and advertising transparency requirements that most AI products have not previously faced. What does this mean for other AI assistants with web-search capabil
BelgiumTechnology
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Broad Changes To MHRA Proposed Under UK Health Bill

The UK Government has introduced sweeping reforms to the regulatory framework governing medicines and medical devices through amendments to the Health Bill currently progressing through Parliament. These proposed changes would grant the Secretary of State new powers to establish a licensing regime for medical devices and enable faster regulatory updates in response to scientific and technological advances.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

A Consumer Duty Focus On Supervision And Enforcement – What Changes Now That The Consumer Duty Has Teeth?

The FCA has ended its grace period for Consumer Duty compliance and is now actively using supervisory and enforcement powers to ensure firms deliver good consumer outcomes. With 11 open investigations spanning insurance, pensions, wealth management, and other sectors, plus 382 supervisory interventions in the last financial year, regulators are scrutinizing whether firms have truly embedded Consumer Duty frameworks into their operations. Fair value assessments, vulnerability support, and outcomes monitoring
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Goodbye To TECH 02/17BL: A New Solvency Based Regime For Dividends?

The UK government has proposed a fundamental shift from complex distributable profits calculations to a streamlined solvency-based regime for determining dividend legality. This consultation explores how companies would simply need to demonstrate that dividend payments won't affect their ability to continue as a going concern, potentially replacing decades of intricate accounting guidance with a more practical approach.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP