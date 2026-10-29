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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Listing Regime – FCA Publishes Final Rules On Sustainability Reporting By UK Listed Companies

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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The Financial Conduct Authority has published changes to the UK Listing Rules that will align listed companies' sustainability reporting obligations with the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards. These new comply or explain disclosure requirements will replace the current TCFD-based regime and apply to financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2027, with the first reports containing the new disclosures to be published in 2028.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Laura Ackroyd
Laura Ackroyd
Heidi Gallagher
Heidi Gallagher
Mike Flockhart
Mike Flockhart
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New comply or explain sustainability-related reporting disclosures will have to be included in listed company annual reports from January 2028

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published changes to the UK Listing Rules (UKLRs) that will align listed companies’ sustainability reporting obligations under the UKLRs with the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS), and a policy statement which summarises the feedback the FCA received on its consultation on the draft rules (PS 26/19).

The new rules apply to financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2027, and so the first annual reports and accounts containing the disclosures required by the new rules will be published in 2028.

The changes to the UKLRs follow the FCA’s consultation (CP 26/5) launched in January this year (for more details, see our blog post here) and the publication by the Government in February this year of the final versions of the two UK SRS – UK SRS S1, which sets out the general requirements for disclosure of sustainability-related information, and UK SRS S2, which addresses climate-related disclosures (see our blog post here).

The new rules will replace the current comply or explain disclosure regime, based on the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations and Recommended Disclosures, which came into force in January 2021. Since then, the global sustainability reporting framework has moved on and is now aligned to the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) regime, on which the UK SRS are based.

Companies in scope 

The new disclosure requirements apply to companies in the following listing categories: 

  • Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) (UKLR 6);
  • Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) 
    (UKLR 14);
  • Certificates representing certain securities (Depositary Instruments) (UKLR 15);
  • Non-equity shares and non-voting equity shares (UKLR 16); and
  • Equity Shares (Transition) (UKLR 22).

The new disclosures 

Under the new rules, in-scope companies need to:

  • make disclosures in relation to UK SRS 1 and UK SRS 2 (including Scope 3 emissions data) on a comply or explain basis;
  • state whether or not they have published a transition plan and either include certain prescribed details (where they have published a plan) or an explanation (where they have not) – this requirement does not, however, apply to international companies with a secondary listing (i.e. those within UKLR 14) or with listed depositary instruments (i.e. those within UKLR 15); and
  • specify whether or not they have received third party assurance in relation to their UK SRS disclosures and, where they have, include prescribed details in relation to this assurance (no explanation is required where no assurance has been received).

In response to feedback, some of the final rules differ from those consulted on – most notably, the UK SRS S2 disclosures will be made on a comply or explain basis, rather than being mandatory, and overseas companies listed under UKLRs 14 and 15 will be required to report against UK SRS (again on a comply or explain basis).

The final rules include transitional reliefs in relation to some of the disclosures, notably Scope 3 emissions, for which historically some issuers have had difficulty collating the required data.

The FCA discusses the new regime, and has published a guidance note for consultation, in Primary Market Bulletin 66 – see item 2 below.

For more details on the new UK SRS reporting disclosures, see our snapshot here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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