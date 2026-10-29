Listing Regime – FCA’s Latest Guidance For UK Listed Companies

The FCA’s Primary Market Bulletin 66 addresses sustainability disclosures, working capital statements and inside information obligations arising from cyber incidents

The FCA has published guidance for listed companies on a variety of topics in its latest Primary Market Bulletin (PMB 66). It has also confirmed changes to two of its guidance notes, as well as launching consultations on others.

Topics covered in PMB 66 include:

Sustainability disclosures

To help listed companies comply with the new sustainability disclosures that will be required under the UK Listing Rules from 1 January 2027 (see item 1 above), the FCA is consulting on a new guidance note (TN/803.1) on the level of detail it expects to see in those disclosures, including when explaining non-compliance.

It is also proposing to update TN/801.4 (Disclosures in relation to sustainability matters, including climate change) and delete TN/802.3 (TCFD aligned climate-related disclosure requirements for listed companies). The consultation closes on 28 October 2026.

The FCA encourages companies to engage with the new requirements before they come into force, including by:

identifying financially material sustainability and climate-related risks and opportunities, including where these overlap with the DTR 4 requirement to disclose principal risks;

establishing internal controls and review processes;

developing the data, metrics and targets needed to support UK SRS disclosures; and

engaging with investors to understand their disclosure expectations.

Disclosing inside information relating to cyber incidents

The FCA discusses the disclosure obligations that may arise following a cyber incident, and what a listed company should do including:

assessing whether the incident constitutes inside information – the FCA suggests it “may be prudent” to assume that it could be;

determining whether disclosure may be delayed, for example while the company negotiates with the attackers; and

considering the legal and regulatory requirements if asked to share information about the incident with government departments and law enforcement or regulatory agencies.

Guidance note on working capital statements

The FCA has finalised the guidance on working capital statements in TN/619.3 (Guidelines on disclosure requirements under the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM)). This follows its decision to consult further on the note in April this year (see our blog post here).

Issuers may now, in certain circumstances, include uncommitted facilities in their working capital calculations – for example where overdraft or term loan facilities are due to mature during the working capital period, it may be reasonable to treat them as being available for the whole period on the basis of discussions with, or the past practice of, the relevant lenders. In that situation, a clean working capital statement can be given, provided it is accompanied by appropriate disclosures.