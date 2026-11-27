Written by: Jeffrey Hare, Christopher Steelman, Adam Dubin and Muntaha Haq

This regular publication from DLA Piper focuses on helping banking and financial services clients navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

In this edition:

FDIC proposes reforms to its bank merger review framework

FDIC revises procedures for processing deposit insurance applications

FDIC proposes state bank parity rule

ICBA challenges OCC national trust bank chartering rule

OCC identifies problematic debanking practices at nine large national banks

OCC and FDIC finalize standards for unsafe or unsound practices and Matters Requiring Attention

Banking agencies propose revised third-party risk management guidance

Agencies expand community bank regulatory relief

FDIC adopts interim final rule on reciprocal deposits

Federal Reserve proposes amendments to AML/CFT program requirements

FinCEN affirmatively ends beneficial ownership reporting requirements for US companies and US persons

Agencies clarify SAR confidentiality requirements for customer communications

Agencies address verifiable digital credentials under Customer Identification Program requirements

Federal Reserve proposes amendments to Regulations O and Y

Federal Reserve proposes GENIUS Act framework for payment stablecoin issuers

OCC and FDIC propose targeted amendments to Community Reinvestment Act regulations

FDIC proposes reforms to its bank merger review framework. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Board of Directors has approved a proposed rule to revise the agency’s framework for reviewing bank mergers under the Bank Merger Act. The proposed standards could affect transaction planning, regulatory timelines, and pending applications for banks considering or pursuing merger transactions. Notable proposed changes identified by the FDIC in its release include:

Establishing a letter filing process with “deemed approval” absent request for additional information within 21 days for de minimis transactions, including certain corporate reorganizations and those involving the acquisition of 25 percent (up from 10 percent) or less of the acquiring institution’s total assets Tailoring other merger filing requirements to reduce burden and processing times Limiting and clarifying the FDIC’s discretion to remove a filing from expedited processing Reforming the FDIC’s approach to evaluating the statutory factors under the Bank Merger Act

Comments on the proposal must be received by November 23, 2026.

FDIC revises procedures for processing deposit insurance applications. On August 10, 2026, the FDIC announced a new two-phase process for reviewing federal deposit insurance applications:

Phase 1: The FDIC will target contingent authorization within 120 days after receiving an application that satisfies applicable requirements

Phase 2: The FDIC will target final approval within the following 12 months after receiving additional information and completion of required organizational steps

Pre-opening review: When the applicant is ready to open, the FDIC will confirm that all pre-opening conditions have been satisfied

Consistent with current practice and under the revised procedures, applicants generally may submit applications concurrently to the FDIC and the relevant chartering authority. The FDIC will coordinate with the relevant chartering authority to reduce duplication.

FDIC proposes state bank parity rule. The FDIC has proposed amendments that would change which state’s laws apply to state banks doing business in states other than their home state. Under the proposal, a host state law that does not apply to a national bank generally would also not apply to an out-of-state state bank, whether or not the state bank maintains a branch there. Instead, consistent with section 24(j) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the law of the bank’s home state would generally apply. The proposal would not, however, constitute an FDIC determination that a host state law is federally preempted, nor would it affect the interest rates that state banks may charge under section 27 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act. If the rule is finalized, it could affect which host-state requirements apply to out-of-state state banks offering products through digital channels or partnership arrangements.

Comments on the proposal must be received by November 23, 2026.

ICBA challenges OCC national trust bank chartering rule. On October 2, 2026, the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) filed suit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia challenging aspects of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)’s national trust bank chartering framework. The lawsuit challenges:

The OCC’s March 2026 National Bank Chartering final rule



Interpretive Letter 1176

The conditional charter approval of a named national trust bank

ICBA alleges that the OCC exceeded its authority under the National Bank Act by permitting national trust banks to conduct substantial non-fiduciary activities. ICBA also argues that the framework inappropriately allows certain digital asset firms to obtain federal bank charters without becoming subject to requirements applicable to insured depository institutions.

The National Bank Act authorizes national trust banks, in part, to undertake activities that are performed by state trust companies and corporations that come into competition with national banks under state law. Despite the broad authorities granted to such entities under state law, ICBA’s focus is on non-fiduciary activities for which it may be difficult to determine whether a national trust bank, by waiving certain fiduciary duties (as is common practice and permitted under most state laws), is acting in a non-fiduciary capacity. Many of the arguments do not effectively distinguish between these concepts. Further, it is not the case that a national trust bank can only undertake fiduciary activities. In fact, section 27(a) of the National Bank Act authorizes national trust banks to undertake activities that are consistent with activities “of a trust company and activities related thereto.”

The litigation remains pending, and the filing does not invalidate the OCC’s rule, Interpretive Letter 1176, or existing charter approvals.

OCC identifies problematic debanking practices at nine large national banks. On October 14, 2026, the OCC released a report on its supervisory review of debanking practices at the nine largest national banks under its supervision. The OCC found that, between 2020 and September 2025, all nine banks maintained policies or practices that could influence access to financial services based on political or religious beliefs, affiliations, or lawful business activities. The agency specifically identified broad reputation-risk policies that lacked clear standards and objective, risk-based criteria, as well as restrictions affecting certain industry sectors. The OCC reviewed nearly 100,000 complaints and approximately 420,000 pages of bank documents as part of its review. Comptroller Jonathan Gould indicated that the OCC will consider further changes to its regulatory and supervisory framework, making fair access and the use of reputational risk an area for continued attention by national banks.

OCC and FDIC finalize standards for unsafe or unsound practices and Matters Requiring Attention. The OCC and FDIC have issued a joint final rule defining “unsafe or unsound practice” for purposes of section 8 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and revising standards for Matters Requiring Attention (MRAs). Under the rule, an unsafe or unsound practice generally must materially harm, or be likely to materially harm, a bank’s financial condition or present a material risk of loss to the Deposit Insurance Fund. The new standard could affect supervisory findings, remediation plans, and MRA governance processes at OCC- and FDIC-supervised institutions.

Separately, the OCC issued a proposed rule addressing when violations of law or regulation may support an MRA. The proposal distinguishes between substantive violations and technical violations that generally would not support an enforcement action or MRA. The proposal remains subject to finalization and is distinct from the OCC–FDIC joint final rule.

The comment period closed on October 1, 2026 (OCC proposed rule).

Please see our client alert regarding this matter here.

Banking agencies propose revised third-party risk management guidance. The Federal Reserve, FDIC, OCC, and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) have jointly proposed revised third-party risk management guidance that would replace existing interagency guidance. The proposed framework calls for institutions to align their third-party risk management practices with:

The reasonably assessed risks associated with each relationship

The institution’s size, complexity, and risk profile

The nature and criticality of the services provided

The magnitude and likelihood of potential harm

The proposed interagency guidance would not create enforceable standards or prescriptive requirements, and noncompliance alone would not support supervisory action. Alongside the proposal, the Federal Reserve issued a proposed guide for traditional community banking organizations, and the FDIC, Federal Reserve, and OCC issued a joint statement on community banks’ engagement with core service providers. If finalized, the proposed guidance could affect procurement, information security, business continuity, compliance, and vendor-management practices, particularly at traditional community banking organizations.

Comments on the proposal must be received by November 16, 2026.

Agencies expand community bank regulatory relief.

Expanded 18-month examination cycle

On September 10, 2026, the FDIC, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the OCC jointly issued an interim final rule expanding eligibility for the 18-month examination cycle for qualifying smaller insured depository institutions. For newly eligible institutions, the revised cycle will affect examination planning, internal audit schedules, compliance testing, and board reporting. These institutions should confirm their examination-cycle status with the appropriate regulator.

Reduced Community Bank Leverage Ratio

Separately, in April 2026, the OCC, Federal Reserve, and FDIC issued a final rule lowering the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) requirement from nine percent to eight percent. The final rule also:

Extends the CBLR grace period from two consecutive quarters to four

Limits use of the grace period to eight quarters during the preceding 20-quarter period

Expands eligibility for the CBLR framework

The agencies later issued an updated CBLR compliance guide reflecting the final rule.

The final rule became effective on July 1, 2026.

FDIC adopts interim final rule on reciprocal deposits. On August 27, 2026, the FDIC adopted an interim final rule implementing section 902 of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and revising the treatment of reciprocal deposits under the brokered-deposit framework. A reciprocal deposit is one an insured bank receives through a specialized network in return for placing a matching amount of deposited funds at other insured banks that participate in the network. The interim final rule:

Introduces a tiered, liability-based calculation for the amount of reciprocal deposits that agent institutions may exclude from treatment as brokered deposits

Establishes a maximum exclusion of $30 billion

Expands the definition of “agent institution” to include certain well-capitalized institutions with a composite supervisory rating of three

Clarifies when institutions receive nonmaturity reciprocal deposits

Addresses when an institution may requalify as an agent institution after a change in supervisory rating, capital category, brokered-deposit waiver status, or reciprocal-deposit volume

Anticipates related updates to Call Report instructions through the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

For insured depository institutions that use reciprocal deposit networks, the revised exclusion could affect deposit classification, eligibility as an agent institution, treasury and liquidity management, regulatory reporting, and compliance monitoring.

The comment period closed on October 1, 2026.

Federal Reserve proposes amendments to AML/CFT program requirements. The Federal Reserve has proposed amendments to its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) program requirements to align the Board’s requirements with related proposals from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the OCC, the FDIC, and the NCUA. The proposal addresses risk assessments, resource allocation, governance, and the circumstances in which program deficiencies may support supervisory or enforcement action.

The comment period closed on September 8, 2026.

Please see our prior client alert regarding the program reform.

FinCEN affirmatively ends beneficial ownership reporting requirements for US companies and US persons. FinCEN has issued a final rule removing Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements for US companies and US persons. The CTA remains the subject of ongoing legal dispute and, thus, a topic of uncertainty for financial institutions given legal arguments and determinations that certain provisions are unconstitutional. Please see our prior discussion on this topic for more information. Under the final rule:

US companies are exempt from BOI reporting requirements

Reporting companies generally are not required to report BOI concerning US-person beneficial owners or company applicants

US persons generally are not required to provide their BOI to reporting companies

US persons with FinCEN identifiers are not required to update or correct information previously submitted to FinCEN

Certain foreign entities registered to do business in the US remain reporting companies and generally must report information concerning foreign beneficial owners

FinCEN announced that it would delete previously reported information concerning US persons who are now exempt

FinCEN’s BOI reporting framework is distinct from financial institutions’ customer due diligence and beneficial ownership obligations under other Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regulations.

The final rule became effective on August 14, 2026.

Agencies clarify SAR confidentiality requirements for customer communications. On September 2, 2026, FinCEN and the federal banking agencies issued an interagency statement on Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) confidentiality and customer communications. The confidential nature of a SAR and whether one is filed remain important elements of a financial institution’s BSA/AML program and customer interactions. However, the statement confirms that an institution may discuss underlying facts, transactions, or documents with a customer, including suspected fraud, transaction delays, account restrictions, and account closures, provided that it does not disclose the existence or nonexistence of a SAR. Institutions should make these determinations on a case-by-case basis, subject to appropriate safeguards.

Agencies address verifiable digital credentials under Customer Identification Program requirements. FinCEN, the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the NCUA, and the OCC have jointly issued FAQs addressing the use of state-issued mobile driver’s licenses and other government-issued verifiable digital credentials under the Customer Identification Program (CIP) rule. The FAQs address:

The definition of a verifiable digital credential

The application of CIP requirements when a bank accepts a digital credential

Updates to terminology used in prior agency FAQs

The role of a bank’s risk-based procedures in determining how digital credentials will be accepted and verified

For banks using third-party digital identity-verification solutions, the FAQs could affect account-opening procedures, credential-validation controls, vendor oversight, information-security practices, recordkeeping, and employee training.

Federal Reserve proposes amendments to Regulations O and Y. The Federal Reserve has proposed amendments to Regulations O and Y governing extensions of credit by member banks to executive officers, directors, principal shareholders, and other insiders. The proposal:

Clarifies existing requirements and incorporates agency interpretations

Incorporates statutory requirements not currently reflected in the regulation

Updates specified dollar-based thresholds and indexes those thresholds going forward

Addresses the application of Regulation O to loans involving companies presumed to be controlled by large asset-management firms through passive investment funds

The revised thresholds and control presumptions could alter insider classifications, approval requirements, reporting systems, or lending policies, and could require coordination across legal, compliance, finance, and governance functions.

Comments on the proposal must be received by November 4, 2026.

Federal Reserve proposes GENIUS Act framework for payment stablecoin issuers. On September 24, 2026, the Federal Reserve requested public comment on two proposals implementing its responsibilities under the GENIUS Act. The first proposal would establish a regulatory framework for Board-supervised payment stablecoin issuers. Among other provisions, it would:

Require payment stablecoins to be fully backed by permissible reserve assets

Establish standardized capital requirements for certain credit and operational risks

Impose risk-management, operational, managerial, information-security, and compliance standards

Address permissible and prohibited activities

Implement restrictions on paying interest or yield solely in connection with holding, using, or retaining payment stablecoins

Establish requirements for certain Board-supervised entities that safeguard stablecoin reserve assets

The second proposal would establish application procedures for insured state member banks seeking approval for a subsidiary to issue payment stablecoins. Applicants would be required to submit a business plan, financial information, relevant policies and procedures, capital documentation, biographical information, and specified certifications. For insured state member banks considering a stablecoin-issuing subsidiary, the proposal could affect application readiness across legal, finance, risk, operations, information security, BSA/AML, and affiliate-governance functions. Beyond prospective issuers, the proposals also could have contractual, operational, and compliance implications for distribution partners, custodians, and reserve-asset service providers.

Comments on the proposal must be received by November 30, 2026.

Please see our prior client alert regarding this matter.

OCC and FDIC propose targeted amendments to Community Reinvestment Act regulations. On July 31, 2026, the OCC and FDIC proposed targeted amendments to the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) framework. The proposal follows the injunction preventing the agencies’ October 2023 final rules from taking effect and retains the existing framework with targeted changes. In part, the proposed rule:

Raises the small-bank threshold to less than $1 billion in assets

Establishes an intermediate-bank category for institutions with assets of $1 billion to $10 billion

Classifies institutions with more than $10 billion in assets as large banks

Exempts banks with $10 billion or less in assets from specified data collection, maintenance, and reporting requirements

Modifies consideration of retail banking services to focus on lending-related activities

Revises consideration of community development grants and donations

Increases the clarity, transparency, and objectivity of CRA evaluations

For banks near the proposed $1 billion and $10 billion thresholds, the amendments could change institutional classification, the applicable evaluation framework, or data collection and reporting obligations. More broadly, the proposal could affect CRA, compliance, lending, data, and community development systems and processes, although it does not alter existing CRA obligations unless and until finalized.

The comment period closed on October 13, 2026.