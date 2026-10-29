Culture Du « Dupe » : Quelle Menace Pour Les Marques De Luxe ?

While “dupes” (replica or lookalike products) are primarily viewed as a legal threat, the constant stream of comparisons and recommendations on social media can also boost the visibility of the copied product. But this doesn't detract from the brand protection challenges facing luxury products, argues Megan Creemers.

A Hermès Birkin bag, the Oran sandal or a Maison Francis Kurkdjian perfume... these days, there is a cheaper alternative for virtually every iconic luxury product. On TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, these products are widely showcased as "dupes": affordable alternatives that promise the same look or experience as the original.

While dupes have been traditionally viewed as a legal threat, there is an argument that their impact is more nuanced. Given the constant stream of comparisons and recommendations on social media, dupes can also boost the visibility of original products, raising the question of whether dupes inadvertently serve as a form of promotion for luxury brand owners.

Can dupes reinforce exclusivity?

Consumers know that a dupe is not the same as the original. Consequently, the original product remains the ultimate symbol of authenticity, scarcity and prestige. The more alternatives that appear, the more the original is cemented as the benchmark against which everything else is measured.

However, this does not mean that a dupe is allowed. Whether a dupe is legally permissible depends on the design, the signs used, the way the product is presented and the applicable IP rights, among other things.

When does visibility turn into brand dilution?

Their existence can also undermine and damage luxury brand owners in other ways. There is a tipping point at which constant references to a brand can undermine its exclusivity. When consumers increasingly associate a particular design, specific packaging or even an entire product category with a range of cheaper alternatives, the brand's distinctiveness diminishes (known as brand dilution).

Well-known brands are particularly susceptible to this risk. Their value lies not only in the origin of the products but also in the exclusivity surrounding the brand. If the market is flooded with strikingly similar products, that exclusive position can gradually be eroded.

Brand owners must therefore monitor and guard against the normalisation of imitations or a loss of distinctiveness. Not every dupe warrants legal action, yet inaction can ultimately jeopardise a brand's exclusivity and distinctive power.