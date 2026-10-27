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PODCAST · 27 OCTOBER 2026

ICDR Ireland: AAA-ICDR’s Dublin Expansion And 2025 Caseload (Podcast)

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The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) registered 725 international arbitrations in 2025 from 98 countries with claims exceeding $5.6 billion and is now expanding to Dublin. This episode explores the ICDR's growth trajectory, emergency arbitration procedures, and strategic expansion into Ireland with insights on technology disputes and future developments in international arbitration.

GlobalLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
James P. Duffy IV
James P. Duffy IV

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA), registered 725 international arbitrations in 2025, with parties from 98 countries and claims exceeding $5.6 billion. It is now planning to launch ICDR Ireland in Dublin.

In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy, an international arbitration partner at Bracewell, talks with Luis Martinez, vice president of the ICDR, about the ICDR’s 2025 results and its expansion into Ireland.

They discuss growth in China, India and Singapore and the rise of technology disputes; the ICDR’s pioneering emergency arbitrator procedure; and the launch of ICDR Ireland, including a dedicated Irish arbitrator roster, an advisory board and lessons from an earlier Irish office. Luis also outlines the ICDR’s 2027 goals and a five-year outlook that includes expanded mediation, expedited procedures, dispute review boards and AI, and prevised the ICDR’s November 3, 2026, technology dispute conference in New York

Episode Highlights

[4:37] The ICDR’s 2025 Caseload: 725 Arbitrations From 98 Countries. Luis reviews the ICDR’s 2025 statistics: 725 international arbitrations, 73 mediations and 852 cases pending at year’s end. Half of ICDR panel members reside outside the U.S. He points to growth from China (106 parties), India, Indonesia, Mexico and Singapore, and to technology as the largest sector, with 150 disputes.

[8:38] How the ICDR’s Emergency Arbitration Process Works. The ICDR introduced its emergency arbitrator mechanism in 2006. Under the process, an emergency arbitrator is usually appointed within one business day, a schedule is set within two business days, and a decision typically follows within 15 days. Luis notes that 43 percent of emergency arbitration applications were granted.

[11:57] Why Dublin for ICDR Ireland? Luis explains that ICDR Ireland aims to build a meaningful presence across Ireland, Europe and the UK. J.P. highlights the strong US business presence in Ireland, particularly in tech and life sciences. The location and opening date are still under consideration, and the ICDR plans to cooperate with the Dublin Dispute Resolution Centre.

[14:42] Building ICDR Ireland: Case Administration, a Local Roster and an Advisory Board. ICDR Ireland will offer ICDR’s full international case administration under its existing international rules, not a separate Irish system. Luis describes local hiring, including a Dublin-based vice president of business development, and a dedicated roster of Irish and international arbitrators. An advisory board chaired by Cian P. Kelly will guide strategy.

[26:23] What Comes Next: Mediation, Expedited Procedures and AI With Human Oversight. Luis looks beyond 2027 to expanded mediation, expedited procedures, dispute review boards and technology. He explains that the AAA’s AI arbitrator tool in domestic construction cases is overseen by a human who has final say on awards, and that EU and UK adoption would face restrictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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