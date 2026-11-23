International investment in mining, energy and infrastructure will often require companies to consider varying regulatory environments, geopolitical considerations and cross-border compliance obligations. Identifying a commercially attractive opportunity is only part of the investment process. Equally important is understanding how risks can be allocated, monitored and managed throughout the transaction.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with its substantial mineral resources and growing importance in international supply chains, is an important destination for foreign investment. However, projects involving multiple jurisdictions, international financing and strategic natural resources require careful coordination between domestic legal requirements and applicable international rules and the contractual standards required by lenders and commercial partners.

Where investors are operating in politically sensitive or sanctions-exposed environments, effective risk management depends on more than contractual protections. It requires a coordinated approach to investment structuring, regulatory due diligence, sanctions compliance and, where relevant, engagement with development finance institutions. The assessment should be tailored to the project’s location, sector, counterparties and financing arrangements.

Political Risk Mitigation in Cross-Border Investments

Political risk is an important consideration in the structuring of long-term investments, particularly where projects depend on government authorisations, concession agreements or public-sector participation. Changes in regulatory policy, administrative decisions and broader geopolitical developments can influence the commercial viability of transactions extending over several decades.

Investors can address these exposures through carefully negotiated contractual arrangements, appropriate ownership structures and political risk insurance. Depending on the project, investment agreements may incorporate provisions dealing with changes in law, government obligations, termination rights and dispute resolution mechanisms. These provisions should be assessed for enforceability under applicable law and cannot replace mandatory regulatory approvals.

Political risk insurance can provide an additional layer of protection. Institutions such as the World Bank Group’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) offer guarantees covering certain non-commercial risks, including expropriation, currency inconvertibility and transfer restrictions, and war and civil disturbance, subject to eligibility and policy terms. Political risk cover is not a guarantee of commercial success.

For sponsors and lenders, the objective is not to eliminate political risk entirely, but to establish a structure in which responsibilities are clearly defined and potential financial consequences can be managed.

Managing Regulatory Exposure

Regulatory compliance must be considered throughout the investment lifecycle, beginning with the initial acquisition or development of a project. In the DRC, mining, energy and infrastructure investments may involve several regulatory authorities, sector-specific licensing requirements, environmental obligations and foreign investment considerations.

Relevant considerations include OHADA corporate and security rules and the Banque Centrale du Congo’s foreign-exchange requirements. Financing structures, cross-border payments and any offshore account arrangements should be reviewed against the applicable rules before commitments are made.

Due diligence must extend beyond confirming the validity of licences and corporate documentation. It should also examine the regulatory history of the project, existing contractual commitments, beneficial ownership arrangements and the obligations attached to relevant permits or concessions.

Particular attention should be given to transactions involving changes of ownership, acquisitions of existing mining interests or the participation of state-owned entities. These arrangements may trigger approval requirements or additional compliance obligations depending on the nature of the assets and the applicable legal framework.

A structured compliance programme can help investors identify these requirements before financial commitments are made, reducing the likelihood of unexpected regulatory complications during project development or operation. Risk-based checks should also address the integrity of intermediaries and the source of project funds.

Sanctions Screening and Transaction Structuring

Sanctions compliance has become an increasingly important consideration in international investment transactions. Mining projects frequently involve complex ownership structures, multinational contractors, international lenders and cross-border commodity trading arrangements, making it necessary to understand which sanctions regimes may apply. The existence of DRC-related sanctions does not mean that all investment in the country is prohibited.

Investors with connections to the United States, European Union or United Kingdom may need to assess restrictions imposed by those jurisdictions alongside applicable Congolese law. This includes screening relevant counterparties and payment routes, identifying ultimate beneficial owners and assessing whether proposed transactions involve restricted persons, entities or activities. The relevant ownership or control rules must also be considered; these differ between sanctions regimes.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) provides guidance on sanctions programmes and compliance obligations that may be relevant to internationally financed transactions. Screening should be refreshed when sanctions lists, ownership, financing arrangements or commercial relationships change.

This makes sanctions compliance an ongoing governance responsibility rather than a single due diligence exercise for sponsors. Transaction documents should define proportionate information, suspension and termination rights where compliance concerns arise, while ensuring that any restructuring or remedial action remains consistent with applicable law.

Mining-Specific Cross-Border Compliance

Mining investments introduce additional considerations because extraction, processing, transportation and mineral sales may involve several jurisdictions and a wide range of commercial counterparties. Compliance obligations can therefore extend beyond the mining operator to include logistics providers, traders, processors and downstream purchasers.

For projects involving copper, cobalt and other strategic minerals, investors should consider the origin and traceability of mineral production, export documentation, customs requirements and the compliance standards expected by international buyers.

The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas provides an internationally recognised framework for identifying and managing risks associated with mineral sourcing. It encourages companies to adopt risk-based due diligence procedures, strengthen internal management systems and monitor their supply chains. The Guidance is not itself legislation; its legal or contractual effect depends on applicable laws and requirements incorporated into financing or commercial agreements.

Mining investors in the DRC should incorporate these principles into supplier agreements, procurement procedures and transaction documentation. Effective implementation requires cooperation between legal, compliance and operational teams, particularly where minerals pass through multiple intermediaries before reaching international markets.

Importantly, responsible sourcing is not simply a matter of meeting external expectations. Transparent and well-documented supply chains can strengthen commercial relationships, improve access to financing and support long-term participation in international mineral markets.

Working with Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Multilateral Lenders

Development finance institutions (DFIs) and multilateral organisations can play an important role in supporting investment in jurisdictions where commercial lenders require additional safeguards.

For sponsors seeking institutional financing, engagement with these organisations often introduces further requirements relating to environmental and social performance, corporate governance, financial transparency and compliance monitoring. These requirements should be considered during project development rather than addressed only when financing negotiations begin. Standards such as the IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability may be relevant, depending on the lender.

Multilateral guarantees and political risk insurance may also help address exposures that commercial lenders are unwilling to assume independently. Their availability remains subject to the relevant institution’s eligibility criteria, due diligence and approval.

However, securing DFI participation requires more than demonstrating compliance; sponsors must also demonstrate commercial viability, development impact and robust governance arrangements, contractual protections and operational practices.

Aligning transaction structures with these expectations from the outset can improve financing prospects for investors, while supporting more sustainable project development.

Integrating Risk Management into Investment Structures

Risk management should be treated as an integral part of transaction structuring rather than a separate compliance exercise. In practice, transaction documents should identify who obtains each approval, bears specified costs, provides compliance information and responds to a breach.

Political risk protections, regulatory due diligence, sanctions screening, anti-corruption and anti-money-laundering controls, and responsible sourcing procedures each address different aspects of investor exposure. When coordinated effectively, these measures can provide a stronger foundation for long-term investment and reduce the likelihood that compliance concerns will disrupt commercial operations.

The objective for sponsors and lenders is to establish investment structures that remain commercially viable while meeting applicable legal requirements and agreed financing standards. This requires ongoing monitoring, clear contractual responsibilities and the ability to respond appropriately when circumstances change.

Getting Effective Legal Support

As international investment in the DRC’s mining, energy and infrastructure sectors continues to develop, legal advisors play an important role in helping sponsors and financial institutions navigate overlapping regulatory and compliance obligations.

Effective legal support goes beyond checking compliance with domestic law: it helps identify cross-border exposures, allocate risks between contractual parties and develop governance arrangements to support both commercial objectives and international compliance requirements.

At Amani Law Firm, we advise investors, sponsors, lenders and businesses on investment structuring, regulatory compliance and cross-border transactions in the DRC. Our approach combines an understanding of the Congolese legal environment with the requirements of international investors and financing institutions, in coordination with specialist counsel in other jurisdictions where required.

Addressing political, regulatory and compliance risks during the early stages of a transaction can strengthen investor confidence, support access to financing and contribute to long-term project stability.