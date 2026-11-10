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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Canada–Latin America Trade And Investment: Emerging Opportunities In A Changing Global Economy

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As global trade uncertainty reshapes commercial relationships, Canada is accelerating efforts to diversify beyond traditional markets by deepening ties with Latin America and the Caribbean.

CanadaInternational Law
William Pellerin
William Pellerin
Paola Ramirez
Paola Ramirez
Jan M. Nitoslawski
Jan M. Nitoslawski
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Canada is accelerating efforts to diversify its trade and investment relationships as businesses respond to ongoing uncertainty in the Canada–U.S. trading relationship. Latin America and the Caribbean (“LAC”) is an increasingly important part of that strategy, supported by an established network of trade agreements, significant Canadian investment, and longstanding commercial ties across the region. With the Government of Canada aiming to conclude a free trade agreement (“FTA”) with MERCOSUR by the end of 2026, and investor-friendly mining reforms in Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador, new opportunities for two-way trade and investment are available to Canadian and LAC businesses with the relationships and know-how to operate in the region.

Canada’s Existing Trade Relationships in Latin America

In the past three decades, Canada has built a network of trade and investment agreements across LAC. Beginning with the NAFTA in 1994, Canada has implemented FTAs with Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia, Panama and Honduras. These agreements extend beyond tariffs, and typically include rules governing services, investment, government procurement, customs procedures and temporary entry for business persons. Together, they provide Canadian businesses with preferential access to several important markets across the region and an established framework for expanding trade and investment.

These agreements have paved the way for meaningful growth in trade. Two-way merchandise trade between Canada and LAC reached a record $109.7 billion in 2025, up 13.9% from 2024 and up 52.8% in the past 5 years. Imports from LAC amounted to $88.9 billion in 2025, representing 11.3% of total Canadian imports. Canada exported $20.8 billion in goods to the region in 2025,1 with three markets—Mexico ($8.9 billion), Brazil ($3.1 billion), and Peru ($1.4 billion)—accounting for almost 65% of Canadian exports to LAC.2 Canadian export sectors that have recently witnessed growth include aircraft and transportation equipment, metal ores, electronic and electrical equipment, and consumer goods.3

Canada’s investment footprint in the region is also significant. Canada’s bilateral FTAs in the region prescribe rules on foreign investment, and Canada also has four standalone Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements in force in the region, with Barbados, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela. LAC accounted for approximately $199 billion, or 11%, of Canadian direct investment abroad in 2023.4 The relationship is especially significant in the mining sector. $123.5 billion in Canadian investments—representing 51% of Canadian mining assets abroad—are located in LAC, with Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Argentina accounting for nearly three-quarters of these investments.5 Total Canadian exports to LAC were up 5.5% in 2025 over 2024.

Beyond the assortment of trade and investment agreements, Global Affairs Canada operates the Trade Commissioner Service (“TCS”) at over 20 Canadian embassies and consulates in LAC.6 The TCS provides on-the-ground support to Canadian companies looking to expand in the region, and provides market access advice, local contacts and referrals, and assists with advocacy and outreach to local business and government.

Ecuador and MERCOSUR Expand Canada’s Trade Network

With uncertainty south of the border, Canada is building on existing relationships in Latin America through new trade agreements and renewed negotiations.

On July 24, 2026, Canada and Ecuador signed a comprehensive FTA covering goods, services, investment, financial services, government procurement, digital trade and temporary entry for business persons.7 Once fully implemented, Ecuador will eliminate duties on 97.2% of its tariff lines on imports from Canada.8

Canada is also working to deepen ties with MERCOSUR, which currently comprises Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. After years without progress, FTA negotiations resumed in 2025.9 MERCOSUR’s new trade agreements with the European Union in early 2026 and with the European Free Trade Association in September 2025 signal an active dealmaking push by the bloc, and a possible opening for Canada. Indeed, MERCOSUR officials have indicated a desire to conclude an agreement with Canada by the end of 2026.10

A potential Canada-MERCOSUR agreement would build on an already significant relationship. Two-way Canada-MERCOSUR merchandise trade reached approximately $19.4 billion in 2025, including $5.1 billion in Canadian exports.11 Exports to Brazil alone accounted for approximately $3.1 billion in 2025,12 up 25.3% from 2024, making it Canada’s second-largest export market in LAC despite the absence of an FTA.

Opportunities and Considerations for Businesses

Looking forward, the region offers real opportunities for Canadian businesses and investors.

Although Canada’s existing FTAs have improved market access opportunities, preferential access alone does not guarantee meaningful commercial expansion. An FTA sets the regulatory framework for trade, but does not itself generate the customers, distribution networks, local partnerships, and supply chains needed to enter a new market. Building on existing business-to-business and interpersonal relationships between Canada and the region will be critical to capitalizing on commercial opportunities.

The Inter-American Development Bank estimates that nearshoring could generate up to US$78 billion in additional annual exports across LAC,13 illustrating the potential for greater participation in regional supply chains. Likewise, a 2026 study from Mastercard found that the middle class in LAC countries amounted to 400 million people with over US$5 trillion in spending power, forecast to increase to US$7 trillion by 2035.14

The opportunities in the region extend beyond merchandise exports. Services account for a significant share of Canadian trade, with demand for infrastructure, energy, technology and professional expertise across LAC creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses in several key sectors:

  • Mining and critical minerals, including investment, financing, equipment, engineering, technology and processing;
  • Energy and infrastructure, particularly projects linked to the clean energy transition;
  • Agri-food, including in established markets such as Mexico, Colombia and Peru;
  • Advanced manufacturing and technology; and
  • Financial and professional services.

Recent mining reforms and proposed regulatory changes across LAC highlight further opportunities for investment in the region. Bolivia, home to some of the world’s largest lithium deposits, is developing new legislation aimed at attracting foreign investment, while its government has pledged to honour existing energy and lithium contracts.15 Peru is also considering measures to accelerate approvals for strategic mining projects, streamline permitting and introduce tax incentives for reinvested profits, with the aim of unlocking more than US$33 billion in mining investment over the next five years.16 In Ecuador, legislative reforms adopted earlier in 2026 seek to encourage mining investment by easing permitting requirements.17 Mining was also an important consideration in the recently signed Canada–Ecuador FTA, which includes investment protections and dispute resolution provisions relevant to Canadian investors considering opportunities in the country.

Latin American businesses may likewise see Canada as a market for goods, an investment destination and a platform for broader North American expansion, including through acquisitions, joint ventures, Canadian operations and access to capital markets.

Beyond assessing the regulatory environment, tax regime, infrastructure, political conditions and business practices in the particular market in which they intend to operate, businesses pursuing opportunities in either market will also be well served by assessing relevant FTA provisions, including those dealing with tariff treatment, rules of origin, customs and regulatory requirements, investment and tax structuring, local partnerships, compliance obligations, dispute resolution and enforcement.

Looking Ahead

Latin America is unlikely to replace the United States as Canada’s principal trading partner. However, ongoing trade uncertainty has reinforced the importance of diversifying markets, suppliers and investment relationships. Canada already has an established legal framework supporting commercial activity with Latin America, complemented by longstanding business relationships and personal ties across the region. The signing of the Canada–Ecuador FTA represents a further step in expanding that framework, while a potential agreement with MERCOSUR could open additional opportunities in some of South America’s largest economies. Together with Canada’s renewed focus on trade diversification, these developments create meaningful opportunities for Canadian and LAC businesses to deepen commercial relationships and expand their presence in each other’s markets.

Footnotes

1 “Highlights of Canada’s merchandise trade performance – 2025 Update” (July 8, 2026).

2 Ibid.

3 Ibid.

4 Global Affairs Canada, Minister of Foreign Affairs – Briefing Book, “Latin America and the Caribbean” (May 2025), citing Statistics Canada Table 36-10-0008-01.

5 Export Development Canada, “Canadian mining in Latin America: Risks and opportunities” (June 30, 2026), citing Natural Resources Canada data on Canadian mining assets abroad.

6 Global Affairs Canada, “Trade Commissioner Service”.

7 Global Affairs Canada, “Canada and Ecuador sign a free trade agreement” (July 24, 2026).

8 Global Affairs Canada, “Canada-Ecuador Free Trade Agreement: Summary of negotiated outcomes” (January 2025).

9 “Canada-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement” (June 1, 2026).

10 Financial Times, “South American trade bloc mounts dealmaking push” (August 24, 2026).

11 Ibid.

12 Global Affairs Canada, “Canada-Brazil relations” (June 30, 2026).

13 Inter-American Development Bank, “Nearshoring can add annual $78 bln in exports from Latin America and Caribbean” (June 7, 2022).

14 Mastercard, “Latin America’s middle class: Large, growing — and still one shock away from falling behind” (March 12, 2026).

15 Reuters, “Bolivia pledges to honor energy, lithium deals to reassure investors” (January 19, 2026).

16 Industrial Info Resources, “Peru’s Government Seeks to Approve Mining Projects, Add Power Generation” (August 26, 2026).

17 Reuters “Ecuadorean lawmakers pass reform geared at driving mining investment” (February 26, 2026).

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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