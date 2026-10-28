The legal framework for local government procurement in Australia is primarily established by state and territory legislation. In Western Australia, the Local Government Act 1995 (WA) (the LG Act) and the Local Government (Functions and General) Regulations (WA) 1996 (the Regulations) provide the foundation for procurement activities.

These laws are complemented by the Procurement Act 2020 (WA) (the Procurement Act), which promotes best practices in government procurement across the State, including value for money, ethical practices, and reduced barriers for small businesses.